Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports writers have mixed feelings about Griz this week

Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State
Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10: Who's in, who's out?
It's officially official. The selection committee has convened and announced its first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for the 2022 season. And with much to discuss in the conference room, too. Namely, the position of two SEC East rivals: Georgia and Tennessee, who both have a case for ...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Deion Sanders plans to lock down Jackson State players inside Houston hotel in wake of Takeoff's killing
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders cited safety when he issued a mandate that his players remain inside their hotel rooms during the team's upcoming trip to Houston.
