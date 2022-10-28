Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Cauliflower Rice and Beans
I’m not generally big on food trends. They’re sort of the equivalent of one long chain letter among chefs. But loving rice as I do, I make an exception for cauliflower rice; it would be a shame if a dish like rice and beans couldn’t be enjoyed by everyone (including those sensitive to rice). Cauliflower is an excellent stand-in for my favorite grain and, paired with beans, serves as a health-conscious take on a dish beloved by so many cultures.
thecountrycook.net
Cafeteria Noodles
INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) parsley, for garnish (optional) In a large pot with a lid add the chicken stock and bouillon cube and bring up to a boil over medium high heat. When the stock comes to a boil add in the egg noodles and stir.
Soft & Tender Spiced Applesauce Cookies
I was first introduced to applesauce cookies in my early teens when I discovered my great-grandmother’s recipe while paging through a family cookbook. My mom had fond memories of these cookies, which were a holiday staple that she’d made with her grandmother. She and I continued the tradition by baking applesauce cookies together that winter, and I’ve baked them on and off ever since.
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Apple Fritter Cake Is Fall’s Best Dessert Mash-Up
I’d say 99 percent of my annual apple consumption occurs between September and November. It’s not just that I love the flavor (apples taste so much better when they’re in season), but swimming in apples also makes me really feel like it’s fall. Of course, just...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
31 best butternut squash recipes for all the fall feels
I have a complicated relationship with these best butternut squash recipes. When I was 15, I attempted to cook my first-ever pot of butternut squash soup from scratch. I was using a dull chef's knife to cut the squash in half when, in the blink of an eye, I sliced the tip of my pointer finger. The mediocre knife was no match for the tough root vegetable.
Baked Coconut Chicken Thighs with Noodles and Quick Pickles
If I’m putting meat in the freezer, I’m most likely adding it to some sort of marinade first. Having pre-marinated meats in your freezer is a great hack for an extremely easy dinner. And boneless, skinless chicken thighs work particularly great because they are a perfect blank canvas for big flavors. Plus, they don’t easily dry out in the oven.
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
12tomatoes.com
Southern Scalloped Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes made with a delicious saucy combination of Gruyere & Pepper Jack. Thick-cut potatoes tossed in a creamy creole sauce and baked to perfection with a gruyere crust. You are gonna love this version of everyone’s favorite au gratin potato. You don’t have to be an expert at knife skills for this recipe or bring out a dangerous mandolin. The potatoes all get cooked. My favorite way to prepare an easy side dish is by cutting the potatoes any way I want.
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
BHG
Chocolate Chess Pie
The Southern classic chess pie has a custard filling made from humble ingredients— sugar, butter, eggs, flour, cornmeal, and vinegar. Our chocolate version doesn’t use cornmeal or vinegar—just a bit of unsweetened cocoa powder. Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt....
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
One-Pan Italian Beef with Garlic-Butter Bread Bombs
Back in my personal chef days, I worked for a wonderful family that had a bit of a dinner conundrum. The father longed for his Sicilian American mother’s beef ragu, but his kids wouldn’t touch it because it contained — gasp! — vegetables. Wanting to find...
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
