newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’
A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime
Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
WWMT
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial in Patrick Lyoya’s killing
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury.
WWMT
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
Police: 17-year-old shot, killed on Wyoming road
A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday, police say.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Grand Rapids teen found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was found safe with her mother, deputies say.
NAACP leader on judge ordering officer to murder trial: ‘A day the community has been asking for’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge’s ruling to order a trial for the Grand Rapids police officer accused in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting is “a day the community has been asking for,” a local NAACP leader said. Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, was...
5 takeaways from key hearing for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya killing during traffic stop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge is expected to decide Monday if a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nichola Ayoub listened to testimony over two days, ending Friday, as...
WWMT
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
15-Year-Old Injured In A Bicycle Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department responded to a bicycle crash that injured a teen. The crash happened near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue around 2:30 p.m. According to the authorities, the teen was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but is expected to be okay.
WWMT
Safety service patrol to launch for Kent County freeways to assist with traffic incidents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a safety service patrol Tuesday for Kent County freeways. The service aims to help drivers and first responders during traffic incidents. Starting Monday through Thursday the patrol is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 6...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
1 Person Died, 2 Others InjuredIn A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Grand Rapids on Sunday at around 3:05 a.m. According to the officials a pickup truck and a Ford focus were involved in the crash.
WWMT
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WWMT
Grand Rapids enforces annual odd-even parking restrictions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids brought back its annual odd-even parking restrictions starting Tuesday. Between 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., drivers must park their cars on the side of the road that corresponds with the day of the year. Top sports news: Detroit Lions trade...
