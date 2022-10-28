Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
Since Halloween is on Monday, there are tons of spooky events going on. You can view NEWS10’s “ Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region ” to find these events.
Here are some of the other events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 28
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Started at noon
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- Troy Night Out
- Downtown Troy
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
- Kip Moore
- Performing at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Paramount Theatre website
- Foothills Arts Council Appraisal Fair
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- Flash tattoo event in Troy
- Tatu Tacos & Tequila, Troy
- Starts at 5 p.m.
- Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- Starts at 3 p.m.
- Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair
- The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road in Lake George
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, October 30
- Albany Comic Con
- Polonaise Polish Community Center, 225 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Albany Comic Con website
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Starts at noon
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- Dirty Dancing in Concert
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7 p.m.
