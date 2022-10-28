Renovations included new cold cases in the meat and seafood department. (Courtesy Kroger) Kroger’s newly remodeled Plano store at 3305 North Dallas Parkway is holding a grand reopening celebration. A live performance by the Plano West High School Marching Band will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2, followed by the store’s donation to the group. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to be at the store that day to talk about his new line of Pick & Dip BBQ sauces. There will also be prizes and giveaways during the week. The renovations included updates on the decor; upgrades to the produce, dairy and meat/seafood departments; front-end improvements; and new flooring, according to a news release. 972-608-4698. www.kroger.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO