The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Dallas Cowboys owner donates $500,000 to Abbott campaignAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Magnolia Realty To Open New Offices In North Texas
Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs. The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has...
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Duncanville stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
Anthony Black, a five-star transfer who appeared to win a long eligibility battle before leading Panthers to a state title, is deemed to have been ineligible when he played in 2021-22
November Calendar For Collin County & Beyond
November is always such a busy month. It’s nice to have a little break planned to decompress from all the holiday fuss. Take a look at our November guide and stay tuned for our Thanksgiving roadmap to get the whole month planned ahead. Dallas Card Show. When: November 3...
Kroger celebrates renovations to store on Dallas Parkway in Plano
Renovations included new cold cases in the meat and seafood department. (Courtesy Kroger) Kroger’s newly remodeled Plano store at 3305 North Dallas Parkway is holding a grand reopening celebration. A live performance by the Plano West High School Marching Band will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2, followed by the store’s donation to the group. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to be at the store that day to talk about his new line of Pick & Dip BBQ sauces. There will also be prizes and giveaways during the week. The renovations included updates on the decor; upgrades to the produce, dairy and meat/seafood departments; front-end improvements; and new flooring, according to a news release. 972-608-4698. www.kroger.com.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County
Halloween is here! Time to get ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.
Kroger To Host Grand Reopening The Same Day As H-E-B Plano Opens
November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion Tower
There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas and it's claiming its legendary spot in Reunion Tower.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas' most iconic landmark Reunion Tower will soon be home to a new steakhouse, Crown Black. Dallas News reports that this new restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. Husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Cangeenwalla are bringing their experience and restaurant to the Lone Star state. They have opened restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
Flower Mound Ranch to shape town for 40 years
The Flower Mound Town Council approved the zoning for Flower Mound Ranch. The project is slated to take nearly 40 years to fully develop. Following the zoning approval of Flower Mound Ranch, Flower Mound residents could see development continue for the next 40 years as the project begins to shape the west side of town.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
Kickoff time set for Texas' next home game against TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — The next time the Longhorns will play on their home turf will go down under the lights of Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium when Texas hosts the No. 7 ranked TCU on Nov. 12. The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs will take the field in primetime on ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store
Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact
FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022. The city of Fort...
