ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIf2C_0iqTuorQ00

MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said Thursday that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service and a year of probation for pretending to be a paralegal.

Multiple times in October 2021, Strout entered or attempted to enter the Krome Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility located in Miami, to see her romantic partner.

The facility had been closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but remained open for official business.

According to officials, Strout entered the facility by lying to ICE officers about her reason for visiting.

On one occasion, she used a law firm’s letterhead and told officials that she was a paralegal who needed to visit a detainee to sign legal documents. The unnamed law firm never authorized Strout to use its letterhead or visit the facility on its behalf. Strout also had never worked for the law firm.

In another attempt to enter the facility, Strout presented her North Bay Village Commissioner badge to officers claiming that she was a public official who needed access to the facility.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Strout pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.

According to The Associated Press, Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends in November, and she isn’t running for reelection.

In 2009, Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition and went on to compete in the Miss America pageant in 2010.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
102.5 The Bone

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
iheart.com

Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Man Sentenced in Oregon for Using Stolen Identities to Obtain Food Stamps and Attempting to Purchase Mercedes Benz

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, a Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison for using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and to attempt to purchase a luxury vehicle worth nearly $80,000. Mackenzie Braswell Sherman, 38, was sentenced to 24 months...
GEORGIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off

'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover

MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Cocaine trafficker operated near Florida Keys airport and government building, deputies say

MIAMI – Deputies reported arresting a cocaine trafficker who was operating in a home right outside of the Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport on Monday in Marathon. Enrique Valdes, who was wanted on cocaine-related violations, was operating at the home along Second Avenue, just a few steps away from the Florida Keys Mosquito Control building, according to deputies.
MARATHON, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy