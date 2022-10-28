ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

CHA to design new Sunnyside Road bridge

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjrpT_0iqTu9x000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Engineering firm CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA ) has been tasked by the Village of Scotia to design a new bridge for Sunnyside Road. The project entails replacing the Sunnyside Road bridge over CSXT/Amtrak in Scotia.

Scotia has worked with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) the last four years to secure funding for this project. CHA will have to take into consideration all state and federal policies and requirements as the firm designs the new bridge. While this bridge replacement project was initiated as a result of the condition of the bridge, the project is unrelated to the October 25 red flag closure by the NYSDOT based on recent inspections.

The immediate focus of the village and CHA is on re-establishing the normal travel route for impacted commuters as safely and quickly as possible. Since CHA is at the very beginning of this project, a timeframe for reopening the bridge has yet to be established.

