Five former student-athletes and a former head coach were inducted into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming week. The 2022 Hall of Fame members are football player/track and field athlete Bill Backes (’67), track and field athlete Shauna (Birchard) Graham (’06), men’s basketball player Dusty Jura (’08; ’15), football player Troy Stonacek (’86), diver Dusty (Walston) Hatt (’02) and head football coach Darrell Morris.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO