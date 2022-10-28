ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Gloucester County Schools starts new bus camera program Monday

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester County Public Schools announced a new partnership with BusPatrol to launch a new bus safety program.

According to a press release, the safety program will provide GCPS school buses with advanced technology that will capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus stopping laws.

The installation of this new technology is provided through BusPatrol’s violator-funded program and is being provided at no charge to the school division or taxpayers.

Other school districts across Hampton Roads have also adopted this program over the last few years to help keep kids safe.

According to the Virginia DMV , drivers must:

  • Stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction
  • Remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again
  • Stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the light and stop sign are not activated

If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists are not required to stop, however, they should be cautious of students exiting the bus and crossing into their lanes.

The penalty for a first-time violation is $250.

For more information about the program, visit buspatrol.com .

