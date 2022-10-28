Johnson Brothers of Rhode Island is now the distributor for wines from two acclaimed suppliers: Crimson Wine Group and Davies Family Selections. Since 1991, Crimson Wine Group has carefully assembled a portfolio of strong, highly differentiated luxury wine brands. Its wineries and vineyards represent the finest of their respective appellations in California, Oregon and Washington, each with its own dedicated winemaking team, facility and brand story. Wine brands include Malene (Central Coast California), Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, Washington), Pine Ridge Vineyards (Stags Leap District, Napa Valley California), Archery Summit (Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley Washington), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Alexander Valley, Sonoma County California), Chamisal Vineyards (Edna Valley, San Luis Obispo County) and Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington). Davies Family Selections, founded in January 2010 by Ian Davies, serves as an importer and a brokerage of fine wines managing a fast-growing portfolio of premium wines. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Isabel Estate in the Wairau region, Marlborough, New Zealand; Lobster Reef from Marlborough, New Zealand; Lo Lo Wine Co. from Red Hills Lake County, California; and Barossa Valley’s Glaetzer Wines and Ocean Road Sauvignon Blanc, each from Australia.

