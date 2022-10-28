ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Most common fast food chains in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Johnson Brothers Expands Wine Portfolio with New Suppliers

Johnson Brothers of Rhode Island is now the distributor for wines from two acclaimed suppliers: Crimson Wine Group and Davies Family Selections. Since 1991, Crimson Wine Group has carefully assembled a portfolio of strong, highly differentiated luxury wine brands. Its wineries and vineyards represent the finest of their respective appellations in California, Oregon and Washington, each with its own dedicated winemaking team, facility and brand story. Wine brands include Malene (Central Coast California), Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, Washington), Pine Ridge Vineyards (Stags Leap District, Napa Valley California), Archery Summit (Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley Washington), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Alexander Valley, Sonoma County California), Chamisal Vineyards (Edna Valley, San Luis Obispo County) and Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington). Davies Family Selections, founded in January 2010 by Ian Davies, serves as an importer and a brokerage of fine wines managing a fast-growing portfolio of premium wines. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Isabel Estate in the Wairau region, Marlborough, New Zealand; Lobster Reef from Marlborough, New Zealand; Lo Lo Wine Co. from Red Hills Lake County, California; and Barossa Valley’s Glaetzer Wines and Ocean Road Sauvignon Blanc, each from Australia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 28-30

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Halloween weekend! Technically, Halloween is on Monday, however, that isn't going to stop the various Halloween events taking place around the state this weekend. Looking for something spooky to do? From races to haunted trails, there's plenty to explore with the whole family!. The Kid-Friendly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
CONNECTICUT STATE

