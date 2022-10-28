Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Most common fast food chains in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast […]
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
thebeveragejournal.com
Johnson Brothers Expands Wine Portfolio with New Suppliers
Johnson Brothers of Rhode Island is now the distributor for wines from two acclaimed suppliers: Crimson Wine Group and Davies Family Selections. Since 1991, Crimson Wine Group has carefully assembled a portfolio of strong, highly differentiated luxury wine brands. Its wineries and vineyards represent the finest of their respective appellations in California, Oregon and Washington, each with its own dedicated winemaking team, facility and brand story. Wine brands include Malene (Central Coast California), Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, Washington), Pine Ridge Vineyards (Stags Leap District, Napa Valley California), Archery Summit (Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley Washington), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Alexander Valley, Sonoma County California), Chamisal Vineyards (Edna Valley, San Luis Obispo County) and Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla Valley, Columbia Valley, Washington). Davies Family Selections, founded in January 2010 by Ian Davies, serves as an importer and a brokerage of fine wines managing a fast-growing portfolio of premium wines. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Isabel Estate in the Wairau region, Marlborough, New Zealand; Lobster Reef from Marlborough, New Zealand; Lo Lo Wine Co. from Red Hills Lake County, California; and Barossa Valley’s Glaetzer Wines and Ocean Road Sauvignon Blanc, each from Australia.
Spooky cinema: Horror movies filmed, based in Conn.
While Connecticut may not seem like the first choice for the setting of a horror movie, many films have actually come to life in the small state.
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
fox61.com
Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 28-30
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Halloween weekend! Technically, Halloween is on Monday, however, that isn't going to stop the various Halloween events taking place around the state this weekend. Looking for something spooky to do? From races to haunted trails, there's plenty to explore with the whole family!. The Kid-Friendly...
Connecticut needs to address the realities of the post-COVID job market
Employers here in Connecticut can and should consider talent pools all over the U.S. vs. those just located a commutable distance from their offices.
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Casinos and cannabis: Here are the industries hiring in Connecticut
Connecticut employers added over 4,000 jobs in September, adding to the state's ongoing economic recovery since the pandemic, but who is hiring?
Jurassic World Live Tour Comes to NY, NJ and CT
Jurassic World Live Tour is headed to NY, NJ and CT arenas in 2023 for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.
Stefanowski and Lamont clash on crime, police accountability in CT
Bob Stefanowski is focusing on crime and policing issues before the gubernatorial candidates' last debate, set for Tuesday night.
Rent Help Checks of $700 to $900 to Connecticut Citizens
Rent is the highest it has ever been in years. Landlords are passing on inflationary pressures to their tenants. It has been hard for renters to afford housing expenses. The state wants to help people who are in this vulnerable position.
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
Why are so many Connecticut General Assembly races uncontested?
Dozens of Connecticut General Assembly candidates are running unopposed, and 30 incumbents aren't running at all. Party leaders suspect a variety of reasons why.
milfordmirror.com
CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
