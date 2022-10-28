Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots. After Washington and Vegas exchanged power-play goals in the opening period, van Riemsdyk broke the tie just 1:42 into the second, beating Thompson with a shot off the faceoff to make it 2-1. The goal was van Riemsdyk’s first of the season and his first in 42 games dating to Jan. 28.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Devils
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Nov. 1 (home) and Feb. 6 (away). The Canucks are 58-40-17-3 all-time against the Devils, including a 32-13-11-2 record at home against New Jersey. Among active Canucks skaters, J.T. Miller leads the team in career points...
NHL
MTL@MIN: What you need to know
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens are looking for a third straight win as their four-game road trip takes them to Minnesota for a date with the Wild. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off an exciting come-from-behind win on Saturday in St....
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
Quinn taking game to 'new level' after early-season adjustments
Jack Quinn was on the receiving end of a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on Monday, right after the faceoff that immediately followed Quinn's first goal of the season. Quinn wasted little time before enacting his revenge. He picked himself up off the ice, tracked Red Wings...
NHL
'It was a bunch of guys who just wanted to work hard'
DETROIT -- Larry Murphy and Chris Osgood both look back on their tenure in Hockeytown as some of the best times of their lives, particularly when they helped the Detroit Red Wings end a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by winning back-to-back championships in 1996-97 and 1997-98. And all those special memories, in addition to more than 30 players, coaches and staff from those two historic teams, will be celebrated as part of the 25th Anniversary Celebration this weekend at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings will salute the 1997 championship team on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, then honor the 1998 champions on Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Cats Forecast: Heading out West
The Florida Panthers are heading west in search of more points. Entering the week in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 5-3-1, the Panthers will kick off a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. After that, they'll then visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before closing things out with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
NHL
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Nashville's General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Discusses the Historic Milestone on Episode 178 of the Predators Official Podcast. Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville,...
NHL
Pinto of Senators named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto, who led all rookies with six goals in eight games (6-1-7) and topped the entire League with a 42.9 shooting percentage (6 G/14 S), has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for October. Pinto edged Vegas Golden Knights goaltender...
NHL
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 1
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday in preparation for their game against the Minnesota Wild. 40 - Joel Armia 44 - Joel Edmundson 34 - Jake Allen. 77 - Kirby Dach 21 - Kaiden Guhle 35 - Sam Montembeault.
NHL
'FIND THAT CHEMISTRY'
Lucic, fellow wingers in the spotlight as Sutter demands more from the top six. Ask anyone in the Flames orbit and they'll tell you the same thing: Milan Lucic appears to have another step this year. Not that his top-end speed has ever been a problem but it's even clearer,...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a...
NHL
Brown likely out rest of season for Capitals after ACL surgery
WASHINGTON -- Connor Brown is expected to be out the rest of the regular season after the Washington Capitals forward had surgery to reconstruct a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The 28-year-old's projected recovery is 6-8 months. He was injured on a hit from defenseman Noah Juulsen...
NHL
Poulin talks position with Canadiens, Dream Gap Tour in Q&A with NHL.com
MONTREAL -- One of the top women's hockey players in the world for well over a decade, Marie-Philip Poulin has inspired countless little girls and young women to lace up their skates, grab a stick, and experience the game that has fueled the Canadian forward's passion to excel since her own childhood.
NHL
Anaheim-based artist brought to tears over Día de Muertos jerseys
Ducks gave illustrator, Gustavo Jaimes, personal pregame glimpse of uniform. Emotions ran high for Anaheim-based artist Gustavo Jaimes, who designed the Anaheim Ducks warmup jerseys for the team's Día de Muertos celebration, on Sunday. Jaimes was all smiles when he got a sneak peek of the festive jerseys. "This...
