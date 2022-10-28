WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots. After Washington and Vegas exchanged power-play goals in the opening period, van Riemsdyk broke the tie just 1:42 into the second, beating Thompson with a shot off the faceoff to make it 2-1. The goal was van Riemsdyk’s first of the season and his first in 42 games dating to Jan. 28.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO