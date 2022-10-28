Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
wuga.org
Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations
Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
fox5atlanta.com
Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia ahead of 2022 midterms
ATLANTA - Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp one week before Election Day. Pence and Kemp are scheduled to make stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Pence was in Georgia in May to campaign for Kemp during the Republican Primary, when the governor...
Despite legal battle, $5B Rivian electric vehicle plant still in progress for Georgia
(The Center Square) — Work on electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive’s $5 billion plant will progress as planned despite an ongoing legal fight, officials confirmed to The Center Square. Site grading began in the early fall, and the judge’s ruling does not affect progress on development, Marie Gordon,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
uga.edu
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy
Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
dawgpost.com
Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend
ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
ACCPD says October shootings were gang-related
An Athens man faces a murder charge: Athens-Clarke County Police say 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is looking at counts that include murder and aggravated assault stemming from an October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road. A 19 year-old was shot and killed and an 18 year-old was wounded in what police describe as a gang shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced
The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN. One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some ...
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
'We stand together' | UGA, UF denounce acts of antisemitism at game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the University of Georgia should be celebrating their victory over rival Florida on the football field, the school and fans are reacting to antisemitic hate messages on and around the stadium. A projection was displayed outside TIAA Bank Field after the 100th meeting of Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia names players of the week from Florida win
Georgia flexed its muscle against Florida in the Cocktail Party on Saturday to improve its record to 8-0 and set up a massive showdown against Tennessee. The Bulldogs on Monday announced their players of the week from the contest. On offense, Brock Bowers, Daijun Edwards, and Kenny McIntosh received the honors. Bowers made 5 catches for a game-high 154 yards, including an incredible juggling 73-yard touchdown. Edwards and McIntosh combined for 28 carries, 196 yards, and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wuga.org
UGA and UF issue joint statement after anti-semitic messages blot Georgia/Florida game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement condemning an antisemitic message projected onto the outside of the stadium where the two schools played their yearly rivalry game. News outlets report that other antisemitic messages were projected onto other buildings and displayed above Jacksonville's Arlington Expressway.
wuga.org
Report: ACC's drinking water is free of "forever chemicals"
New data from the ACC Public Utilities Department say that the county’s water doesn’t seem to have so-called “forever chemicals” in it. Those forever chemicals, also known as PFAS are long-lasting substances found in an array of household and commercial products. They can build up in the human body over time and cause health problems.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
