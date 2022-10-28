Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Huntington Bank pledges $150,000 to expand Veterans Table in West Virginia
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Huntington Bank recently pledged $150,000 to help expand the Mountaineer Food Bank's Veterans Table Feeding Program in Charleston and Parkersburg. Over 13,000 veterans in West Virginia experience food insecurity, and the Veterans Table program is designed to address this, Food Bank officials say.
WVNews
John Wesley Tichnell
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — John Wesley Tichnell, 83, of Enterprise, passed on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 26, 1939, to the late Floy Wilbur Tichnell and Ida Mae “Echard” Tichnell. John served in the United States Navy. He was...
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Robinson Grand announces Christmas movies
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host screenings of three Christmas movies this holiday season. The Robinson Grand’s Holiday Movie Memories 2022 includes "Polar Express" Dec. 9, followed by "Feast of the Seven Fishes" Dec. 22 and "White Christmas" Dec. 23.
WVNews
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS). Project SEARCH logo.
WVNews
Are close losses good signs or bad?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a question for the ages, really, one that coaches and sportswriters have lost sleep trying to figure out. Certain teams lose a number of close games, which makes you wonder if that is a good sign or a bad sign.
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Benwood and Rock Cave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marshall and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Telemedicine reduces barriers to pediatric subspeciality care at WVU Medicine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia may be a small state, but some families have to travel up to four hours to access the care they need due to the unique geography of the state. Many patients have turned to telemedicine as a solution to this problem. WVU Medicine offers...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/1/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details the ways in which Charles Woods' availability helped WVU's defense, but noted that missed assignments and guesses on some coverages hurt the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, tax officials clarify that 2022 personal vehicle taxes should be paid
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County tax officials are advising residents that 2022 tax payments on personal vehicles should be paid, regardless of the result of the upcoming election. Other county assessors' offices in the state have reported confusion among some residents about the potential impact of Amendment...
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Hershey McLaurin 11/1/22
West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin notes that tackling is one of the biggest adjustments he has had to make after playing quarterback for much of his football career. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
Monongalia County Schools (West Virginia) testing electric bus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’ve never ridden in an electric vehicle before, they’re quiet. Even the 90-passenger school bus that will be transporting Monongalia County students for the next six weeks is quiet as the metaphorical mouse on Christmas eve. Except for the bell, which...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Conquer the Complex: Membership meeting set for Nov. 16
Lewis County High School’s Conquer the Complex Campaign is relaunching again soon, and they need your help. Conquer the Complex is a fundraising effort to help Lewis County High School get a new turf athletic field and other improvements to facilities.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office gearing up for mid-term general election
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than a week, thousands of voters from across the county will visit their voting precincts to participate in the 2022 general election, with which the Marion County Clerk's Office is feeling "cautiously optimistic". Election Day is set for Nov. 8, and before...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 11/1/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell shares thoughts on the resilience of the running back room in the face of repeated injuries, and notes that some workarounds may be in play to try to make up for some of the lost productivity that those hurts have caused. Welcome to the...
WVNews
Bridgeport, North Marion, Lincoln in position to host 1st round high school football playoff games
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several local high school football teams enter the final week of the regular season in playoff position. In Class AAA, Bridgeport (7-2, 11.89) is tied for sixth in the WVSSAC ratings after its significant road win over Musselman.
WVNews
West Virginia star freshman RB CJ Donaldson has surgery, out for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. Brown didn't specify the type of injury to Donaldson, who hurt his lower leg in a 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. It was the second time the 240-pound freshman was injured this season.
WVNews
Lewis Commission approves Dan Hill Construction for E-911 Center construction
Lewis County commissioners approved Dan Hill Construction for the construction of the new Lewis/Gilmer E-911 Center that will be located on U.S. 19 North between Jane Lew and Weston. Only two bids were submitted for the project, one from Dan Hill and the other from Veritas. Dan Hill is located...
Comments / 0