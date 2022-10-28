Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
KCBD
First day of November, warm temperatures continue until cold front on Thursday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the first day of November rolls in, our nice weather is here to stay for a few days! We will have seasonable weather this afternoon as temperatures begin to warm up into the 70s. Expect clear skies and light winds coming from the southwest at about 10-15 mph.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
KCBD
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
Setting sail for Halloween in Wolfforth
In Wolfforth, Betsy and Tom Tebo take Halloween to the next level. It all started when they saw a plastic pirate ship at their garage sale, which led them to build a life-sized pirate ship, called the Wolfforth Pirate Ship, that sails in every October.
KCBD
Trick or Treat Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast. After an afternoon that is cool but pleasant, the evening will be mild with a chill setting in. Mild weather will close out October. There will be considerable high clouds but no rain. The morning chilly but the afternoon pleasant. Highs a bit cool, but near average for the date.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
A Lubbock man Caused Police to try Calm Him Down During Transport
A Lubbock teenager tried escaping police custody multiple times over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on Saturday, October 29, after reports of an altercation. KAMC news reported that 18-year-old Justin Eli Casias was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken possession of her father's wallet.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
KCBD
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
KCBD
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
One Arrested at Lubbock Walmart Following Vehicle and Foot Chase
A Lubbock man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase on Friday, October 28th. KAMC News reports that a Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on an SUV at around 9:30 p.m. This was near Duke Street and Frankford Avenue. The SUV was apparently speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH....
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
KCBD
‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital is reporting more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases than usual this year and they’re coming earlier than normal. The rise follows a national trend, with several hospitals across the country needing more beds. Many are calling the situation a ‘tripledemic,’ as...
