Lewis female, Marion male among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 63-year-old female from Lewis County and an 87-year-old male from Marion County were among the latest COVID dead in West Virginia. Six other deaths were reported by the state: Males, 57 and 87, from Kanawha; female, 82, Wyoming; female, 69, Raleigh; female, 83, Jefferson; female, 44, Nicholas.
Faith Way Baptist, in Barbour County, West Virginia, selects Canny as interim pastor
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — David Canny has accepted the vote to become the interim pastor of Faith Way Baptist Church. For the past year, Canny has been actively serving in Faith Way’s various ministries while also opening and running a business, High Street Prints on Main Street in Philippi.
Lewis Commission approves Dan Hill Construction for E-911 Center construction
Lewis County commissioners approved Dan Hill Construction for the construction of the new Lewis/Gilmer E-911 Center that will be located on U.S. 19 North between Jane Lew and Weston. Only two bids were submitted for the project, one from Dan Hill and the other from Veritas. Dan Hill is located...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office gearing up for mid-term general election
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than a week, thousands of voters from across the county will visit their voting precincts to participate in the 2022 general election, with which the Marion County Clerk's Office is feeling "cautiously optimistic". Election Day is set for Nov. 8, and before...
Harrison, West Virginia, judge denies motion to reduce bond for man accused of unlawfully entering stranger's home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to reduce bond for a 37-year-old Fairmont man accused of burglary of a Shinnston home. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell cited the nature of the allegation. Joshua A. Yeager had no apparent prior contact with the alleged victim, the judge said.
Harrison County, West Virginia, tax officials clarify that 2022 personal vehicle taxes should be paid
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County tax officials are advising residents that 2022 tax payments on personal vehicles should be paid, regardless of the result of the upcoming election. Other county assessors' offices in the state have reported confusion among some residents about the potential impact of Amendment...
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Benwood and Rock Cave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marshall and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
County commission gets maintenance update
KINGWOOD — A new roof on the front of the sheriff’s office is among upcoming maintenance projects on county office buildings, while others are being wrapped up. County Facilities Manager Supervisor Joe LaRue gave county commissioners a report last week.
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS). Project SEARCH logo.
Pierpont CTC unveils new laboratory preschool at Gaston Caperton Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg Tuesday, which will be utilized by both Pierpont's early childhood program and local toddlers when fully operational. The Pierpont Laboratory Preschool will be used to train the...
ATC
AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
Conquer the Complex: Membership meeting set for Nov. 16
Lewis County High School’s Conquer the Complex Campaign is relaunching again soon, and they need your help. Conquer the Complex is a fundraising effort to help Lewis County High School get a new turf athletic field and other improvements to facilities.
Board of ed compromises on fifth graders' report cards
KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”
WVU researcher helping study why wild turkey population disappearing in many states
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The wild turkey population is disappearing in many states, and a West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation. “In recent decades, there has been an apparent decline in turkey abundance,” said Chris Rota,...
Cemeteries are archives of local history
KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
