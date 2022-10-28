KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO