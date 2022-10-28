ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lewis female, Marion male among latest COVID dead in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 63-year-old female from Lewis County and an 87-year-old male from Marion County were among the latest COVID dead in West Virginia. Six other deaths were reported by the state: Males, 57 and 87, from Kanawha; female, 82, Wyoming; female, 69, Raleigh; female, 83, Jefferson; female, 44, Nicholas.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Fort Gay, Logan, and Fairmont

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wayne, Logan, and Marion counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County commission gets maintenance update

KINGWOOD — A new roof on the front of the sheriff’s office is among upcoming maintenance projects on county office buildings, while others are being wrapped up. County Facilities Manager Supervisor Joe LaRue gave county commissioners a report last week.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

David Canny

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — David Canny has accepted the vote to become the interim pastor o…
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS). Project SEARCH logo.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Project Search

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pierpont CTC unveils new laboratory preschool at Gaston Caperton Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg Tuesday, which will be utilized by both Pierpont's early childhood program and local toddlers when fully operational. The Pierpont Laboratory Preschool will be used to train the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

ATC

AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Conquer the Complex: Membership meeting set for Nov. 16

Lewis County High School’s Conquer the Complex Campaign is relaunching again soon, and they need your help. Conquer the Complex is a fundraising effort to help Lewis County High School get a new turf athletic field and other improvements to facilities.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Board of ed compromises on fifth graders' report cards

KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Chris Rota

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The wild turkey population is disappearing in many states, and…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cemeteries are archives of local history

KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy