Memphis, TN

World Reacts To Death Of Music Legend Jerry Lee Lewis

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horXa_0iqTtDQs00
Photo: Getty Images

As the world grieves the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis , who passed away Friday (October 28) at the age of 87, fans and colleagues remembered the music legend and how he touched their lives.

Known as the "Killer," Lewis died at his home south of Memphis, Tennessee, days after false reports of his death began to circulate. According to his representative Zach Farnum , the "Great Balls of Fire" singer died of "natural causes" as his seventh wife, Judith , stayed by his side, per CNN . Lewis reportedly "told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

Though he went on to become a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, with hits across genres from country and R&B to rock and roll, he had a rough start trying to launch his career in Nashville. He found more success when made it to Memphis, joining Johnny Cash , Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins to complete what is now known as the "Million Dollar Quartet." He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame .

Keep reading to see some of the tributes to the late legend.

More
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

