ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Fake Trump Twitter statement dupes figures on both left and right

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDv3V_0iqTt6L200

( The Hill ) – News of Elon Musk’s corporate takeover of social media giant Twitter dominated headlines late Thursday into Friday morning.

The bombastic billionaire’s $44 billion deal with Twitter immediately set off a firestorm of speculation about what the platform might look like under a new executive who has characterized himself as a First Amendment absolutist and sparked controversy with his own social media posts.

Twitter testing ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

Chief among the questions being debated online and in the news media on Thursday was whether Musk would reinstate the account of former President Trump, who lost his privileges on the site over what company leadership said at the time was a pattern of posts that violated their rules on harmful information.

Hours after news of Musk’s takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.

“Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda,” the fabricated statement read. “I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday — we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!”

A number of media and political personalities shared the statement with their followers and viewers, including newly minted MSNBC host Alex Wagner.

“In the rush of reporting on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter we included some bad information about Donald Trump’s reaction to the deal. We regret the error,” the Twitter account for Wagner’s show wrote late Thursday evening after her show noted the fake statement .

Will Elon Musk restore Trump’s Twitter account?

Conservative media personality Dinesh D’Souza also sh ared the fake statement with his 2.5 Million followers, with the caption reading: “Trump weighs in:”

A number of other right-wing Twitter accounts also fell for the fake statement .

On Friday morning, Trump did weigh in on Musk’s purchase of Twitter, issuing a sta tement on Truth Social , the social networking website he founded shortly after leaving office.

The former president did not commit to rejoining Twitter.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote. “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A City of Artesia employee apparently thought he could make some quick extra cash while on the job. Now, he is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of brass meant for city projects. There is now a warrant for this former city employee’s arrest. Police were called to Steel […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP release update on Silver City police shooting

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving Silver City Police Department officers. They say it happened Thursday, October 27, on the 2600 block of Yucca St. NMSP says around 3 p.m. officers with the Silver City Police Department were trying to serve a warrant on 32-year-old Trevor Franco who was […]
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A top elected official in the Navajo Nation could face discipline for being drunk while on vacation. Council Speaker Seth Damon was in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family when he was photographed slumped in a chair in front of a gambling machine. He admitted to his colleagues that he was intoxicated. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Man found dead near burning SUV had criminal history

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27. They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash east of Bloomfield leaves one person dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 64 east of Bloomfield. Officials say officers were dispatched to the crash around 4 p.m. on October 29. The initial investigation shows a Nissan Altima, driven by 24-year-old Leanna Florez, crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons and crashed […]
BLOOMFIELD, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy