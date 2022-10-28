so when it relates to a citizen doing what the cop did . there is no law and everything is transparent. but when it a cop shooting a citizen the law can be transparent. this has to change.
poorly trained , but at his defense poorly trained cops think they have every right to detain any one any time for any reason . at the same time if the idiot kid hadn't drove off like that he only gotten a ticket possibly car impounded for plate violation . every recent police shooting was because they refused to comply with police instructions . really I carry never had issue either with SAPD . highway patrol or even border patrol while around the border . even walking around the neighborhood and stopped a police officer while I was carrying no problem
they only show the juicy stuff they don't show everything they need to show the whole video from the beginning
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Comments / 20