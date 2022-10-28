ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: St. Louis Zoo welcomes endangered baby monkey

KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

The St. Louis Zoo has welcomed a new baby Francois' langur named Rhubarb.

The one-month-old female was born on September 30, the zoo said on Facebook. She's the first Francois' langur born at the St. Louis Zoo, and "an important birth" for the endangered species.

Rhubarb's mom, Dolly, is 16 years old, and this is her first baby. The zoo says the two have a strong bond, and the family is currently in a private area of the habitat.

The zoo wrote on Facebook, "Rhubarb’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Francois’ Langur Species Survival Plan, a program responsible for maintaining a genetically healthy population of Francois’ langurs in North American zoos. It is a wonderful achievement for this species and the Zoo!"

KMOX News Radio

