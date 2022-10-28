ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Daniel Bellinger has successful eye surgery, could be able to return within six weeks

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7VUs_0iqTsd5100

Good news for the Giants: Daniel Bellinger underwent successful surgery to repair fractures to his lower eye socket and damage to his septum and is expected back within six weeks, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke the news, saying Bellinger hopes to be back in as little as two weeks, but the four-to-six week timeline “could be more reasonable, depending on healing.”

Bellinger was injured on his lone catch last Sunday in Jacksonville, when a Jags defender’s hand went through the slot in his face mask and hit his left eye:

Bellinger left the game bloodied and with his eye visibly swollen shut, and while he was taken to a local hospital, he was able to return to the stadium to celebrate the Giants’ win and return home with the team.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy