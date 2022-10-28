Daniel Bellinger has successful eye surgery, could be able to return within six weeks

Good news for the Giants: Daniel Bellinger underwent successful surgery to repair fractures to his lower eye socket and damage to his septum and is expected back within six weeks, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke the news, saying Bellinger hopes to be back in as little as two weeks, but the four-to-six week timeline “could be more reasonable, depending on healing.”

Bellinger was injured on his lone catch last Sunday in Jacksonville, when a Jags defender’s hand went through the slot in his face mask and hit his left eye:

Bellinger left the game bloodied and with his eye visibly swollen shut, and while he was taken to a local hospital, he was able to return to the stadium to celebrate the Giants’ win and return home with the team.

