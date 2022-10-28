Read full article on original website
Related
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
fanthatracks.com
Denise Gough talks Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor
At Lucca Comics & Games 2022 we talked to Denise Gough, Dedra Meero in the new series set in the Star Wars universe, Andor. Dedra Meero actress Denise Gough appeared at Lucca Comics and Games convention this past weekend, and at the show she delved into the character and her own relationship with Star Wars.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Inside Intel: The Ascendant
Readers of Alyssa Wong’s always entertaining Doctor Aphra run will be familiar with the Ascendant and its incredibly deadly weapon the Spark Eternal, and writing over at StarWars.com Emily Shkoukani delves into the lore of the Ascendant to lay down precisely what a threat it is, not only to Aphra and friends but potentially for the entire galaxy.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – The Guide: Episodes 4 – 6
BEWARE SPOILERS: The latest animated series has arrived – Tales Of The Jedi. In this spin-off from The Clone Wars we follow Ahsoka and Dooku across six episodes, and as always we post every reference, Easter egg, and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. To continue our guide here’s a look at episodes 4 – 6, ‘The Sith Lord’, ‘Practise Makes Perfect’ and ‘Resolve’.
fanthatracks.com
Hasbro reveals from MCM London Comic Con
Fantha Tracks were at this weekends MCM London Comic Con, bringing coverage from the show to site and socials, and here’s a look at the studio images provided by Hasbro of their new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCAR TROOPER MIC.
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
fanthatracks.com
More Star Wars guests heading to Telford for Wales Comic Con
With the show returning to Wales – Wrexham to be precise – in 2023, here’s one last chance to not only have a chuckle at Wales Comic Con taking place in England, but to enjoy the excellent Telford International Centre and catch a great gaggle of Star Wars related guests while doing it. Danny Trejo from The Book of Boba Fett, Grey Delisle (Asajj Ventress in the Tartakovsky Clone Wars, numerous video games appearances, The Clone Wars, Freemaker Adventures, so many roles) George Takei (The Clone Wars), Indira Varma from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Topps artist Jay Manchand and Chewbacca himself Joonas Suotamo.
LaKeith Stanfield Condemns Gangster Rap Music And The "Dangerous" Association It Has With The Black Community
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
fanthatracks.com
Willow lands in one month – 30th November on Disney Plus
Start the countdown clocks as there’s only one month until the arrival of the debut season of Willow on Disney Plus, and to start the countdown here’s a look at the latest trailer, the new key art poster and a selection of images from the first season. The...
Jacob & Co.’s New Godfather-Inspired Tourbillon Watch Plays the Movie’s Theme Song
“I believe in America.” It’s the first line in The Godfather, the 1972 classic that jumpstarted a new genre in filmmaking: the gangster movie—although some would argue The Godfather is not about gangsters, but about family. Either way, the award-winning film (it took two Oscars and five Golden Globes), was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan. Fifty years later, just as there are now three Godfather movies in the archives, Jacob & Co. has introduced a third Godfather watch. It is the most complex version yet, loaded with references...
fanthatracks.com
Tales of the Jedi soundtrack album, out now
In a week where we not only got a new episode of Andor – and the superb score to accompany it by Nicholas Britell – but we also were treated to six bite-sized episodes of Tales of the Jedi, a new series that delves back to the prequel and pre-prequel era to shine a fresh light on characters we know well, and with it a regulation lush and knowing score by Star Wars veteran Kevin Kiner. That music is now available on Amazon music and other online services.
fanthatracks.com
Jazwares reveal Wave 2 of Galaxy Squadron
Jazware are bringing the second wave of their Galaxy Squadron vehicles to Amazon, Walmart, Target and beyond, and here’s an early look at some of the vehicles you can add to your ever-growing fleets. First off, the four Light Armor Class vehicles, retailing for $12.99 and including Sabine Wren’s...
Comments / 0