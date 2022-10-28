Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
buckrail.com
Teton Rental now offers Maverick Horse Trailers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maverick horse trailers are top quality craftsmanship and built to last. What better way to treat the horse people and your furry friends than with a Maverick Horse Trailer! These trailers come in both steel and aluminum, you can go from the base model steel trailer all the way to the deluxe model aluminum. Coming in 2, 3, and 4 horse trailers these are perfect trailers to haul into the backcountry for a trail ride, go into the park and enjoy the views on horseback, or just take them to the arena for some relaxing riding. Let’s not forget to put on some accessories as well Maverick horse trailers has numerous accessories that can make life easier. Teton Rental can help you find the right fit for what you are looking for in a horse trailer, with years of experience hauling horses around the area we can get you pointed in the right direction.
buckrail.com
PAWS Shelter Operations & Facilities Manager - Driggs, Teton Valley
Since 1999, PAWS has been the number one nonprofit animal welfare and pet social service provider for the greater Teton area; including Teton County WY, Teton County ID, and Star Valley. In addition to owning and operating our open-admission animal shelter in Driggs ID, PAWS supports our local communities and...
buckrail.com
Take advantage of fall cleanup this week
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Spooky Season: The ghosts of Death Canyon
MOOSE, Wyo. — Struthers Burt, a dude wrangler in early Jackson Hole, used to camp in Death Canyon as a base for further Teton exploration. While camping there, Burt had three experiences with what he referred to as “my ghost.”. The first time encountering his “ghost”, Burt was...
eastidahonews.com
$18 million landfill to be constructed east of Rexburg
REXBURG — The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) has approved an $18 million permanent financing package for the Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District (District) to construct a landfill facility in the Newdale area, east of Rexburg. The District will operate the facility, as well as hauling,...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Your Jack-o-lantern’s!
JACKSON, Wyo. — From wildlife and landscape-inspired pumpkins to classic spooky carvings, Buckrail readers got into the spirit this year with impressive jack-o-lanterns to celebrate the season. And while Halloween has passed, the pumpkin fun isn’t over just yet. This Friday, Nov. 4, residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns...
buckrail.com
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
buckrail.com
SPET by SPET: Senior assisted living
JACKSON, Wyo. — While there are a number of housing-related SPET items on the ballot, one item stands alone; funding for the planning of a senior assisted living center in Teton County. This was the final SPET item added to the ballot, and if passed, would be used to...
eastidahonews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
buckrail.com
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
East Idaho city facing more than $160 million in fines for allegedly violating federal wastewater rules over 2,600 times
The federal government is suing Driggs, an East Idaho city near Grand Teton National Park, for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: A Halloween best in show
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and PAWS hosted the “Something Wild This Way” dog parade at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Snack foods were a popular theme for our local K-9’s, but kings, fairy’s a spooky spide, and even a walking “poop factory” graced the Fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m. The dog parade, and costume party was just part of Saturday’s full day of Halloween events put on by the Town of Jackson.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
buckrail.com
On a child’s worst day, help is always available
JACKSON, Wyo. — When a child of any age experiences abuse or neglect, the trauma can have a deep and lasting impact on their lives. It is truly critical that when a child is a victim of abuse, the next steps are handled by professionals to ensure that the child — and their family — aren’t forced to endure further stress or trauma.
East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case
A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one...
buckrail.com
Vote for our middle class
JACKSON, Wyo. — Everyone has a housing story. In this community, it’s likely you also know the housing stories of your friends, your colleagues and your child’s favorite teacher. Many of these stories focus on our community’s housing challenges, but some are housing success stories: people and families who have lived and worked in this community finally being able to put down roots in a home of their own.
Man who shot up Rexburg Motel 6 pleads guilty
REXBURG — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to shooting up the Motel 6 entrance in January. Johnnie Kendrall Adams and his attorney, Trent Grant, met before 7th District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Oct. 24 where Adams pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house, occupied building or vehicle. The state dropped five counts of aggravated assault as part of the plea deal. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Spencer...
Comments / 0