ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Fire damages Nipomo home

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
NIPOMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO bound airplane lands on roadway in Santa Maria

A plane en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo made an emergency landing in Santa Maria on Saturday after experiencing mechanical failure and hitting a power line. Shortly after 4 p.m., the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane began having mechanical issues and the pilot decided to divert to the Santa Maria Airport. However, the plane hit a power line and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the 2600 block of Clark Road, about five miles from the airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Investigating Shandon Shooting

SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.
SHANDON, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police shoot and kill armed suspect in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into an occupied apartment early Monday morning. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, a Santa Maria police officer contacted a man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue. During the encounter, the suspect threatened officers with an unidentified weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy