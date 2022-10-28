Read full article on original website
Related
Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shots fired in Shandon, one injured
First responders found one male victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
syvnews.com
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
calcoasttimes.com
Fire damages Nipomo home
Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
Man suffered major injuries after motorcycle crash on HWY 135
First responders stabilized the motorcyclist on scene before being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to...
calcoasttimes.com
SLO bound airplane lands on roadway in Santa Maria
A plane en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo made an emergency landing in Santa Maria on Saturday after experiencing mechanical failure and hitting a power line. Shortly after 4 p.m., the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane began having mechanical issues and the pilot decided to divert to the Santa Maria Airport. However, the plane hit a power line and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the 2600 block of Clark Road, about five miles from the airport.
Sheriff’s Investigating Shandon Shooting
SHANDON — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 31 in Shandon. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon. According to deputies, they discovered a 15-year-old male in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach — the victim was alert and talking.
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night. It all started at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Ave.
calcoasttimes.com
Police shoot and kill armed suspect in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to break into an occupied apartment early Monday morning. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, a Santa Maria police officer contacted a man during an investigation in the 1000 block of W. Morrison Avenue. During the encounter, the suspect threatened officers with an unidentified weapon and refused to comply with verbal commands, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
State Route 246/Highway 1 Pavement Project in Lompoc begins
A project to pave and improve State Route 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc begins on Monday, October 31. Roadwork will continue until project completion in September 2023.
Comments / 2