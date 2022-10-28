ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old Muskogee woman found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Carolyn Maines was found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department for 80-year-old Carolyn Manies. Maines was last seen on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. in Muskogee.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Is Halloween unholy? One church debates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent thread on Reddit debated whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. Being in the Bible Belt this is a hot topic every year. Many say Halloween is a day celebrating dark spirits, evil, and all things unholy, therefore churchgoers should not participate. We reached out...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
TULSA, OK

