wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office Take Part in No Shave November for Just In Case Foundation
The Starke County Sheriff’s Office is inviting citizens to join them in efforts to raise money for the Just In Case Foundation. The Sheriff’s Office will be raising awareness by not shaving for the entire month of November. The Just in Case Foundation provides owlet socks to infants...
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WNDU
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A convicted murderer was out on parole when he allegedly committed rape and six other felony crimes. In July of 2000, police found 26-year-old Charmaine Crump stabbed to death in a car that came to rest at a busy South Bend intersection. In 2002, Dennis...
95.3 MNC
Driver in State Road 120 crash dead
A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
WNDU
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses
A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.
Channel 3000
14 people shot, 1 person hit by car during mass shooting
CHICAGO (WBBM) — Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city’s West Side. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
wbiw.com
Trooper hurt while investigating a crash on I-94
PORTAGE – Monday at approximately 1:23 p.m., Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to the area of I-94 near the 20.2-mile marker of the eastbound lanes to investigate a single-vehicle property damage crash. A vehicle had driven through high water and crashed. M/Trp. Council was parked with his emergency...
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
22 WSBT
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
