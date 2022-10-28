Bears rule out RT Larry Borom (concussion) against Cowboys

(670 The Score) The Bears have ruled out right tackle Larry Borom against the Cowboys on Sunday as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Borom entered the concussion protocol following the Bears' 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night. He finished that game. Veteran Riley Reiff is likely to start in Borom's place at right tackle.

The Bears will also activate offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, coach Matt Eberflus told reporters at Halas Hall on Friday. The team had an empty roster spot available.

Earlier in the week, the Bears placed center Lucas Patrick (toe) on injured reserve. Beyond that, Chicago's injury report was otherwise clean Friday.

The Bears (3-4) take on the Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

