Cape Elizabeth, ME

WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME
wabi.tv

WMTW

Man accused of setting fire after assault at Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a man who they say set a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Portland over the weekend. Police were called to the building on Pembroke Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault. By the time they arrive, officials say 46-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
WMTW

wabi.tv

WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME

