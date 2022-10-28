Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
WMTW
"We hope that you get home as quick as you can" Lewiston community plea to bring injured community leader home
LEWISTON, Maine — Fowsia Musse was shot and injured when visiting family back in Ethiopia. According to her daughter's GoFundMe, her sister Juwaria Mohammed, a member of parliament of the Somali regional state in Ethiopia, was shot and killed by federal police in the airport and Fowsia and her son were injured in the crossfire.
wabi.tv
Maine man killed in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy...
WMTW
Man accused of setting fire after assault at Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a man who they say set a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Portland over the weekend. Police were called to the building on Pembroke Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault. By the time they arrive, officials say 46-year-old...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
WMTW
Threat prompts Monday closure of Maranacook schools
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and middle schools will be closed Monday due to a threat. According to a letter to the school community from Superintendent Jay Charette, district leaders were informed late Saturday of an anonymous text threatening violence at the high school. Charette also said...
wabi.tv
Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of...
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities. Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon...
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
WMTW
Maine teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A middle school teacher at St. John's Catholic School in Brunswick was one of five teachers to be selected for a Human Flight Program. The Teachers in Space Human Flight Program will take the teachers on a microgravity flight. The teachers will then be able to collect and compare heart rate data, ECG, blood oxygen and other vital signs.
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
coast931.com
Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation
A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WMTW
Maine Capitol officer honored for saving 2 people who overdosed near state house
Officer Gary Boulet was honored last week for saving two people outside the State House in Augusta earlier this year. Boulet spotted two unconscious people near the State House and administered naloxone. Officials say his actions facilitated their safety and recovery. “Due to Officer Boulet’s decisive and heroic actions, two...
WMTW
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WMTW
Halloween concern over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ misses the point, drug experts say
PORTLAND, Maine — On Halloween, parents might wonder whether so-called "rainbow fentanyl" poses any risk for trick-or-treaters. The short answer is "no," but some health and harm reduction experts say concern over drug-laced candy fails to capture a dangerous reality. “We're losing our community members almost every day at...
