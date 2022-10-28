What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?

Adam Uren

The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to.

Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:

Contrasting views of Minnesota

Contrasted throughout the debate were the respective candidates' visions of Minnesota, with Walz adopting a more positive tone that harks back to his "One Minnesota" slogan that won him election in 2018.

While acknowledging challenges in recent years and admitting neither he nor his administration has gotten every call right, he ultimately believes Minnesota punches above its weight nationally, highlighting low unemployment levels and the large budget surpluses under his watch, and noting the pride displayed by residents in the state, its schools, and its institutions.

Jensen's opening statement cast a different view on Minnesota under Walz's watch, decrying One Minnesota as "a sham."

"Minnesota is broken. We're fractured, we're deeply divided. Just a few seconds ago you heard Gov. Walz say we're stronger than ever. That sounds to me like word salad," one of several mentions Jensen would go on to make of "word salad."

"Minnesota is broken," he repeated. "There is an opportunity for us to move forward, and that's why I'm running."

Budget priorities

Both candidates were asked what their priorities were for Minnesota's budget, and the spending of the surpluses the state has generated in recent years.

Walz says he wants to continue making investments in "things to make Minnesota strong," with education his top priority along with infrastructure. Once those two have been sufficiently funded, he would then focus on areas such as helping reduce the cost of childcare.

During the debate, Jensen challenged Walz to answer what he means by "fully-funded education," and Walz answered with "$960 million," which is the amount it is missing in federal funding required to fund special education. If public schools had this money to properly fund special education, it would have more budget to address other areas of shortfall.

Jensen said that Minnesota is overfunding its schools – he has previously stated he would reduce funding to public education in favor of private options – when compared to the performance and attainment of its students.

Jensen's main focus for the budget is reducing taxes in the future. And while one of his plans is removing "double taxation" on social security income, he was vaguer about his other major plan – the possibility of eliminating Minnesota's state income tax.

Criticized by Walz for being a tax cut for millionaires and billionaires, Jensen said that at this time he doesn't know whether scrapping the state income tax would work, but "if you don't have the discussion you can't ever find out if it's possible."

"This is what's wrong with politics. We need to be able to stretch, go outside the lines, and ask ourselves if we did cut 10% and it was replaced by more corporate profits, more corporate taxes, if we would cap our expenses could we get there? I don't know."

"I think as a school teacher Tim Walz must have at times put together some lesson plans for his students. I would think that the idea of understanding that you can't have a plan until you have the brainstorming first. I have never indicated any specifics in this regard of the personal income tax.

"I am simply saying this is an opportune moment in Minnesota's history where we should have this discussion."

He directed people to his 10-point plan for the economy, though this again is short on specific policy proposals outside of the abolition income tax and social security tax, but talks generally about fighting inflation, cutting wasteful spending, reducing regulations, and fighting mandates.

There were several criticisms raised by Jensen throughout the debate for the Walz administration's alleged failure to identify the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud early enough.

Walz responded by saying he's never raised taxes on Minnesotans – though he has proposed raising taxes on the wealthy and hiking gas taxes, only to scrap the proposals during budget negotiations – and says the scrapping of state income taxes has been practiced elsewhere, so it's not a new idea.

"You're not running for the governor of Mississippi, you're running for governor of Minnesota, where we invest."

What then followed was an unsavory exchange in which Walz said they couldn't talk about reducing or eradicating state income taxes because Jensen "quit the Legislature," to which Jensen responded: "You quit the National Guard."

Jensen said he left the Legislature because "my wife needed some surgeries, but nice shot Tim," while Jensen's attack on Walz leaving the National Guard has also been criticized given Walz served for 24 years after signing up at the age of 17, leaving in 2005 to run for Congress.

Improving Minnesota's test scores

Jensen was critical of Minnesota's education system, describing Walz's claim that Minnesota has some of the best schools in the country as "fluff," adding "Minnesota K-12 is in trouble."

He referenced the "devastating" National Report Card that showed a decline in Math and Reading levels among 4th and 8th Graders in Minnesota, though Minnesota still remained above the national average albeit saw a sharp drop compared to past years.

Jensen says Minnesota is spending too much in the school funding formula at $13,500 a student (though Walz points out only half that comes from the state). When asked about his education plans, Jensen said he wants to "let teachers teach," claiming they are "smothered by administrative diktats" and "don't feel safe" in classrooms, while parents are "left out of the equation."

He later said that he would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory, which is a college-level concept that is not on Minnesota's curriculum, but which has been used as a catch-all by conservatives to describe any teaching of racial issues.

Walz acknowledged that the pandemic took its toll on the world and test scores have suffered everywhere, but again brought it back to closing the special education funding gap.

"Let's be clear, Minnesota ranked 50th in counselors and mental health staff," he said, and then took up Jensen's "teachers don't feel safe" comment to point out that Jensen opposes gun control measures that he argues would reduce the likelihood of school shootings.

"He's more concerned about a fake internet rumor (about litter boxes in schools) than getting guns out of schools," Walz said, and added that all school curriculums are available to and written in conjunction with parents.

Walz then continued to say being a governor "means lifting this state up," adding "it doesn't mean getting everything right but it doesn't mean ignoring problems."

Jensen responded: "Thanks I almost fell asleep," and then made a jab at Walz being arrested for speeding in 1995, before going on to criticize the Education Minnesota union and highlighting the recent shootings and fights at high school football games.

He then asked Walz the direct question of how much funding would be required to actually "fully-fund schools."

"$960 million is what the budget proposal was," Walz replied. "I think that closes the cross-subsidy. The federal government never kept up their response on this, they never kept up their funding of [special education]. So schools are obligated to shift their funding to make that up. If the State of Minnesota is able to close that cross-subsidy, that allows schools to make their owns decisions on what they need to do."

Jensen responded by once again accusing Walz of "word salad," and referenced his own 10-point plan for education.

The response to COVID-19

Jensen was immediately put under the spotlight by being asked about his views on COVID-19 and his stance as a "skeptic" of the science on the virus.

Jensen then proceeded to repeat the unproven theory that COVID-19 death figures were being exaggerated on death certificates, claims that have previously seen his medical license become subject to investigation.

Walz immediately criticized Jensen for his stance and accused him of spreading misinformation, pointing out that over 13,000 Minnesotans have died and many tens of thousands were hospitalized.

"His answer was questioning when someone died. Never helping." Walz said, adding that his "pushing internet conspiracy theories made our job even harder."

"When scientists change their mind they weren't lying, they learned more," Walz said.

Walz went on to highlight the number of health groups that have endorsed him for governor and not Jensen, a family physician.

Jensen responded by calling the Minnesota Medical Association a "liberal organization," questioned whether there was ever any "value in lockdowns," and also suggested that the number of deaths early on in the pandemic wasn't necessarily down to the virus, but down to the speed at which people were placed on ventilators.

He also criticized Walz for spending $7 million on a building that could be used as a possible mortuary for excess COVID deaths, but never was. Walz responded that the state sold the building for a profit and said: "That's what government does. You prepare for situations, and after the fact you learn from those."

Jensen tried to put Walz on the spot by asking if he would rule out requiring COVID-19 vaccines for schools, and later claimed Walz refused to answer. But Walz did answer, saying that there is a process in place for determining vaccination requirements in schools for all diseases including the likes of measles and rubella, and that it's not his decision to make.

He said right now there's no plan to require it, "the answer is no, we are not doing that," but he couldn't rule it out in the future, giving an example of if there is a deadly COVID-19 strain that proves particularly deadly for children, and argued that it's reckless of Jensen to rule it out entirely.

"He's already made the pledge that he wouldn't do that. So we get a variant that comes on, that starts killing children, Scott's already made that pledge, there's nothing he's going to do about that. That's not governing, that's grandstanding," Walz said.

Tackling crime

Crime is expected to be one of the key issues for voters in November, and Walz was careful to point out that the rising crime levels are not specific to Minnesota, but something that's happening in most states.

Much of the discussion focused on the Twin Cities, where the majority of the crime happens in Minnesota, but crime has also been rising in Greater Minnesota too.

Walz says Minnesotans have a "low tolerance" for crime, and he highlighted efforts taken at the state level to get the Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota BCA more involved in tackling crime in the Twin Cities.

Jensen referred to Walz as the "Godfather of the crime epidemic," accused him of another "word salad," and went back to a previous debate comment in which Walz said he was "proud" of the efforts of state law enforcement in response to the 2020 riots.

Walz hit back at claims in a recent PAC attack ad that he supported the "defund the police" movement – something he never did – but Jensen responded by arguing that Walz's support for Ilhan Omar's reelection in the 5th District is tantamount to supporting efforts to shift funding away from police and into more community-based crime reduction programs.

Jensen said that he would "put more cops on the street, double or triple the cops in Minneapolis" (Minneapolis has the funding to hire more police officers, but is struggling to attract them at the moment). He also said he would use the bully pulpit of the governor's office to "elevate law enforcement" and "recognize incarceration is necessary."

"I would make sure judges and prosecuting attorney that mandated minimums are just that," Jensen said.

He also said "we need to enforce the law, not have people who say they are not going to enforce these crimes." This could be a potential nod to county attorneys who have said they won't prosecute low-level marijuana crimes, but could also come into play for attorneys who choose not to prosecute out-of-state warrants for abortions.

Walz pointed out he proposed $300 million for extra law enforcement funding that was blocked in the GOP-led Senate, and asked how Jensen's planning to fund more police if he intends to make cuts at every state department.

"Scott Jensen's is a campaign of admiring problems and proposing no solutions."

Walz reiterated his support for measures to reduce the amount of guns in Minnesota. Jensen says he backs law cracking down on straw purchases.

Jensen hit Walz on Feeding Our Future again, questioning when his office knew about the fraud and criticizing his administration for not doing enough to identify it earlier, at one point claiming Walz broke the law by not reporting it to the state auditor's office, which Walz said is "absolutely false."

He acknowledged there were likely lessons to be learned but that he won't know more until the investigation is wrapped up, and didn't want to comment in too much detail in case it impacted the prosecutions.

"Nobody supports fraud. These people are criminals. They took advantage of the state. They defrauded people of Minnesota," Walz said.

Abortion

Scott Jensen once again re-iterated his stance that abortion is "not on the ballot" this November, saying the abolition of Roe v. Wade sent the issue back to the states, and Minnesota's constitutional protection is provided by Doe v. Gomez.

He says he wants to make abortion "less necessary." "Let's make it something that truly is rare," he said, proposing birth control be capped at $10 and available over the counter, and paid maternity leave put in place.

"If Minnesota decides to have a constitutional ballot [on abortion], I as governor would have one vote. The state of Minnesota would have 4 million votes."

"What doesn't surprise me every issue is a flip," Walz said. "I trust women," he continued, saying banning abortion is "dangerous and reckless" and healthcare should be between women and their provider.

"Scott either in May blatantly lied to his supporters to get the endorsement of the Republic party (after saying he wants to ban abortion}, or he's flipped on it now. This is the most anti-choice, anti-woman ticket that's ever run. His running mate [Matt Birk] claims that this culture in how women dress and women being out there are part of this abortion issue. This is nothing to do with the governor."