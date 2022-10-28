Prosecutors: Syracuse man charged in 1989 Vermont double homicide is person of interest in multiple unsolved cases

Read full article on original website
Syracuse murder whodunnit: ‘Putting the pieces together’ or ‘no evidence of...anything?’
Syracuse, NY — No one has come forward to identify Deartis Stanley and Charles Lawrence as the shooters who opened fire into a crowd of 100 people or more in 2016, killing one man and wounding a 10-year-old boy. But prosecutor Shaun Chase urged a murder jury Monday to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
News 12
$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing
A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Identify and Charge Murder Suspect
The Ithaca Police Department have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on 10/28/22 as Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca. On 10/29/22 Ithaca Police Investigators arrested Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39 of Ithaca, for the murder of Michael Monroe. Jordan was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, an A-1 Felony. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say
DENVER (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were searching Monday for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and...
WKTV
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Utica, N.Y. — One student was hospitalized Monday after another student stabbed him repeatedly during a fight at a Utica high school until teachers stepped in to stop the attack, police said. The stabbing happened at 10:50 a.m. in a hallway in Proctor High School, according to a news...
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
WNYT
Two people shot in Troy
Troy police say a shooting has landed two people in the hospital. Police say that the shooting happened at the intersection of 4th street and Fulton Street, at 8:42 p.m. Both victims, an adult male and adult female were transported to Albany Med with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
localsyr.com
Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
waynetimes.com
State Police investigating murder in Newark
New York State Police and local agencies are on scene in Newark investigating a shooting that took place last night in Newark. Details are still coming in and we will update this post as new information is confirmed...
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
