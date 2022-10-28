ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Prosecutors: Syracuse man charged in 1989 Vermont double homicide is person of interest in multiple unsolved cases

By Carolyn Sistrand
mynbc5.com
 4 days ago
News 12

$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing

A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Identify and Charge Murder Suspect

The Ithaca Police Department have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on 10/28/22 as Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca. On 10/29/22 Ithaca Police Investigators arrested Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39 of Ithaca, for the murder of Michael Monroe. Jordan was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, an A-1 Felony. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say

DENVER (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were searching Monday for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and...
AURORA, NY
WKTV

Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
UTICA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
ITHACA, NY
WNYT

Two people shot in Troy

Troy police say a shooting has landed two people in the hospital. Police say that the shooting happened at the intersection of 4th street and Fulton Street, at 8:42 p.m. Both victims, an adult male and adult female were transported to Albany Med with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
TROY, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 5-year-old killed in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street. Syracuse Police confirm the boy’s name is Elite Simmons. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waynetimes.com

State Police investigating murder in Newark

New York State Police and local agencies are on scene in Newark investigating a shooting that took place last night in Newark. Details are still coming in and we will update this post as new information is confirmed...
NEWARK, NY

