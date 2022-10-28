ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph provides injury update on QB Casey Thompson entering Week 10

Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach, has provided some clarification on starting quarterback Casey Thompson’s status. It looks like the Cornhuskers could be without Thompson for Minnesota with a possible arm injury. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Thompson is day-to-day and did not practice Tuesday:
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover

Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination

Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy