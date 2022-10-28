Read full article on original website
Sir Maurice
3d ago
I'm lost on how dude in Racine got life for killing the bartender and this fool only got 14 years... The penalties for killing anyone should be automatic life!
Reply
4
Joe hoggnutz
4d ago
20$...if it costs you 20 to find out dudes a crumb you got off cheap and worth the 20 to get him out of your life
Reply
6
Paula Mccray
3d ago
14 years he should of gotten life he took a life wich is a horrible thing to do 🤔
Reply
6
