ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 13

Sir Maurice
3d ago

I'm lost on how dude in Racine got life for killing the bartender and this fool only got 14 years... The penalties for killing anyone should be automatic life!

Reply
4
Joe hoggnutz
4d ago

20$...if it costs you 20 to find out dudes a crumb you got off cheap and worth the 20 to get him out of your life

Reply
6
Paula Mccray
3d ago

14 years he should of gotten life he took a life wich is a horrible thing to do 🤔

Reply
6
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers now charged

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are now charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. The accused are Terry Johnson, 47, and Marvin Millner, 57 – and they face the following criminal counts:
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced for impersonating an officer, theft

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an officer to steal from people in 2020. Kenneth Wells, 47, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft on Oct. 24. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire | News

The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunsonthe 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Fairmount shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot near Sherman and Fairmount Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. The shooting was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park, but after further investigation, Detectives determined the correct location, and are attempting to determine motive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy