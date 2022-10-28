Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Meet and greet Monday for Glens Falls muralist
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you noticed something new going in at the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee? Two Chicago-based artists have been hard at work, painting the history of Glens Falls one square at a time. On Monday, one of the artists behind...
cnyhomepage.com
NYT bestselling author coming to SUNY Adirondack
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack’s Writers Project series is underway, welcoming a series of authors to come to the college and talk about their craft this year. The next visitor in question is a New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award nominee with a career centered in writing about chronic illness, and how it is understood – and misunderstood.
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who’s that, marching up Main Street? It’s the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
cnyhomepage.com
NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the...
cnyhomepage.com
Arrest made in U-Albany antisemitic sticker case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Just days after finding antisemitic postings on the U-Albany campus, University Police make an arrest. Police say on Tuesday evening disturbing stickers were posted throughout the U-Albany campus. “Known as the oldest hatred because it has existed literally for millennia,” says American Jewish Committee...
cnyhomepage.com
Sessions set on how to adopt or foster in WashCo
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once Halloween is done, the first day of November will arrive on Tuesday. That day will also mark the start of National Adoption Month – and one North Country county wants to make the most of it. On Monday, the Washington County Department...
Comments / 0