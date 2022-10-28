Read full article on original website
Northeast Missouri teen injured in Friday afternoon crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in a Friday afternoon crash in Knox County. It happened just after 1 p.m. on Route M, two miles south of Rutledge. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a southbound pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl, of Rutledge, ran off the road, struck a guard rail and then a ditch.
Boy injured after dirt bike crash near Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal boy was injured after a crash on the dirt bike he was riding on Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, in Ralls County. The minor, who's age was listed as zero on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report, was riding a Honda dirt bike around 11 p.m. southbound on New London Gravel Road about two miles south of Hannibal when he slowed for traffic in front of him, lost control on the gravel road, and crashed, the MSHP noted in the report.
ISP: Occupant Restraint Enforcement results
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, OREP, conducted in Adams County on October 21 and October 28 resulted in dozens of citations and warnings. The Illinois State Police conducted the OREPs so officers could make sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up to help save lives.
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Man cited after hitting QPS school bus
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy Public Schools bus was damaged Monday morning after it was hit by a car. The Adams County Sheriff says it happened just before 8 a.m. near North 24th Street and Weiss Lane. We're told a 2010 Dodge was traveling eastbound on Weiss Lane...
Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, October 26 to early morning Thursday, October 27 in drivers receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in Quincy.
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
7 sentenced in Operation Icy Road
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison as part of Operation Icy Road. The individuals were arrested by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The following people were sentenced on October 28, 2022:. Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, IL was sentenced to 135 months...
Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond
LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. Police and emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Liberty crash
LIBERTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday, Oct. 24 in Liberty as Stacey R. Flesner. Flesner was traveling on east 2250th Street in Liberty near north 1150th Avenue when her vehicle lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 28, 2022
Robert A. Gillaspie Jr.,54, Quincy, for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer on 10/24/22 in the 300 block of Spruce. Lodged 128. Joseph Smith, 52, Quincy, for FTA- Stealing. Lodged 128. Robert Miller (21) 2837 College, Quincy for FTA DWLS and FTA agg batt. Lodged 186. Cass D. Tasco (32)...
