Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why
A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on...
Man arrested in connection with attempted break-ins near Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER - A Medford man has been arrested in connection with reports of break-ins at off campus apartments near Merrimack College. North Andover Police say video evidence and social media posts led them to 26-year-old Adam Auditore. On Monday, police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students. No one was injured. Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing. Police say the investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are anticipated.
2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said. The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Both were in stable condition with gunshot wounds, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference. By Tuesday evening, police hadn’t released details about how the shooting unfolded, who was firing or whether anyone was in custody. A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.
Man convicted in ‘unspeakable’ 2019 attack of ex-girlfriend in Douglas County
A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to flee was convicted and faces up to life in...
