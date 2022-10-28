NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said. The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Both were in stable condition with gunshot wounds, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference. By Tuesday evening, police hadn’t released details about how the shooting unfolded, who was firing or whether anyone was in custody. A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.

