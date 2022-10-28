ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why

A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Chicago

Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Man arrested in connection with attempted break-ins near Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER - A Medford man has been arrested in connection with reports of break-ins at off campus apartments near Merrimack College. North Andover Police say video evidence and social media posts led them to 26-year-old Adam Auditore. On Monday, police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students. No one was injured. Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing. Police say the investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are anticipated.  
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
The Associated Press

2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport, officials said. The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office. Both were in stable condition with gunshot wounds, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference. By Tuesday evening, police hadn’t released details about how the shooting unfolded, who was firing or whether anyone was in custody. A video taken by a bystander and posted online appeared to show someone helping an officer off the ground and soon after, others in uniform helping the limping officer into a car.
NEWARK, NJ

