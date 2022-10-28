ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Fairfield Sun Times

Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday. Ingram, 32, was injured in the first half of the Saints' 24-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. He played just five snaps before the injury, catching one pass for 2 yards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC

