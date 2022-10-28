Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Pedestrian killed in crash on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police said at around 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of West 16th Street and Sharon Avenue, which is east of North White River Parkway West Drive.
Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting during near west side party
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot and one died during a party on the near west side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue, just north of 10th Street in the Haughville neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
WISH-TV
Fiery crash sends person to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
Semi crash blocks traffic on I-465 on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-trailer crash Sunday morning blocked eastbound traffic on Interstate 465 across the south side of Indianapolis. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the U.S. 31/East Street interchange. The exit remained open, along with the far right lane. Fire crews responded to the scene to...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene
LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames. They said […]
Online predator group decoy leads to arrest of Anderson man
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is facing charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office charged 36-year-old Travis W. Perrine Wednesday. According to court documents, a person with Predator Catchers Inc. pretended to be a 13-year-old boy and had contact with Perrine through...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
