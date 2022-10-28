ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Observer

Elon Musk’s Plan to Charge Twitter Users $20 Per Month for Verification Could Spread Disinformation

Twitter is planning to charge its users $20 per month for verification, the Verge reported Oct. 30. The company will expand its Twitter Blue subscription service, which currently costs $5 per month and offers subscribers additional features like a customizable navigation bar and an undo button. New owner Elon Musk want to increase the cost of Twitter Blue and add verification as a feature. Users currently sporting the blue check mark will have 90 days to subscribe or they’ll lose it, according to the Verge. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Observer

A US Judge Rejects the Proposed Merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster

The proposed merger of book publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster was blocked by a U.S. federal judge on Oct. 31. Judge Florence Pan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of the Justice Department, which in November 2021 sued to halt Penguin Random House’s $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster on antitrust grounds.
Observer

Elizabeth Warren Isn’t Quitting the War on Zelle

This article was originally published in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. When we last visited the topic of Zelle, Senator Elizabeth Warren (with allies, but it’s clearly her fight) was at a standoff with the CEOs of America’s largest banks. At issue is one of the world’s largest payment systems, which Warren says has increasingly become the locus for fraud and scams. The banks counter that they refund customers where appropriate, and that the overall number of disputes about Zelle transactions is tiny.
ARIZONA STATE
Observer

Twitter Employees Laid Off Before Nov. 1 Could Miss Out on Stock Compensation

Elon Musk has already started moving on plans to lay off employees at Twitter after taking over the social media company last week, according to multiple reports. Musk has discussed laying off 25 percent of Twitter’s workforce, according to the Washington Post, while the New York Times cited a figure suggesting around half of the company’s 7,500 employees would be let go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy