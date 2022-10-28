Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown admits she’s slowly coming to terms with the end of ‘Stranger Things’
It’s been almost four months since Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 aired on Netflix, marking the end to the penultimate season. It wasn’t long before an announcement was made regarding Stranger Things 5, which would come to be known as the final season. When we last left our heroes, Hawkins was being invaded by Vecna, who somehow survived the assault from Steve, Nancy and Robin. While all the characters shared a heartwarming reunion, especially Eleven and Hopper, the Earth had begun to decay in the aftermath of Vecna’s completed ritual. Following four specific deaths, there were four portals to the Upside Down that opened, thus ripping Hawkins apart — literally.
Millie Bobby Brown says she just 'stays in' on Halloween because of all the people who dress up as her 'Stranger Things' and 'Enola Holmes' characters
Millie Bobby Brown typically doesn't go out for Halloween, because people dress like Enola Holmes or Eleven from "Stranger Things."
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Is Coming to ‘The Witcher’? From a Ciri Look-Alike to a Non-book Character, Fans Present Their 2 Cents
If you are a Henry Cavill fan, you know you have been in love with the man as a Witcher. All the characters and the narration are so intriguing that once you start watching, you cannot stop. Well, starring alongside Henry, Millie Bobby Brown expressed her wish, which made fans go crazy. Millie and Henry will appear again on Netflix’s screen together in Enola Holmes 2. At the premiere of the film, Millie expressed her wish, which might indicate something. What is it?
Complex
Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool
Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan. The character’s death and subsequent burial seemed like a literal and figurative sign that Jackman was committed to closing that nearly 20-year chapter of his acting career. However, that didn’t stop people from asking him to run it back one more time because, as any superhero fan knows, nothing is really set in stone.
James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project
It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.
netflixjunkie.com
“Henry is not the troublemaker here” – Millie Bobby Brown Praises Reel-life Brother Henry Cavill Over a Chaotic Question
Ahead of Enola Holmes‘ release, interviews with Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have been making the most noise. Hollywood enthusiasts and the Stranger Things fandom have been eagerly waiting for both megastars to come together once again on screen. Therefore, any event that gives an insight into the show has been the talk of the town for a while.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
wegotthiscovered.com
A far-fetched and unfairly forgotten thriller unravels a lethal streaming conspiracy
One subgenre dangerously close to being lost forever that we’d love to see more from is the mid budget studio-backed thriller packed with a star-studded cast that’s geared towards older audiences. It was all the rage in the 1980s and 90s before slowly receding from the spotlight, with 1999 gem Arlington Road one of the most underrated examples to come along before the turn of the millennium.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Unexpected 'Stranger Things' Costar She Found 'Really Hard to Let Go'
No thanks to Stranger Things' unflinching ability to break hearts by killing off its characters, Millie Bobby Brown is used to saying goodbye to costars. But the 18-year-old actress does admit it took her a little longer than usual to get over a few of the show's dramatic deaths. "It...
ComicBook
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane Shares Jim Lee Cover for Batman/Spawn Crossover
Todd McFarlane's crusade to make the new Batman/Spawn crossover comic the best selling book of the decade is going well. Having already revealed a variant cover earlier today that he actually drew himself, but has also shown off the variant cover by none other than his Image Comics co-founder and former Marvel cohort Jim Lee. IGN has the full details on the variant cover, which features inks by Scott Williams and colors by Alex Sinclair, plus some talk from the man himself about reuniting with Todd for a variant of the DC and Image Comics event. Batman/Spawn #1 will arrive in comic shops in January of next year.
Jacob & Co.’s New Godfather-Inspired Tourbillon Watch Plays the Movie’s Theme Song
“I believe in America.” It’s the first line in The Godfather, the 1972 classic that jumpstarted a new genre in filmmaking: the gangster movie—although some would argue The Godfather is not about gangsters, but about family. Either way, the award-winning film (it took two Oscars and five Golden Globes), was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan. Fifty years later, just as there are now three Godfather movies in the archives, Jacob & Co. has introduced a third Godfather watch. It is the most complex version yet, loaded with references...
Comments / 0