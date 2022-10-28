ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Veda McCoy Shares Her New Singe “All Things Are Possible” | Introducing

By Get Up Erica Staff
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkeCy_0iqToo4o00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Today we introduce Pastor Veda McCoy to the Get Up Church. The Alexandria, Virginia native and co-founder of the Judah Christian Center with her husband, Pastor Marvin McCoy debuts her new single “ All Things Are Possible ” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.

McCoy shares what the new song means to her, saying “ This song means so much to me because it is my latest music, the latest single that God has given me Of course, written by my husband. We’ve done this music together for over 30 years now. And just to share with the world that regardless of what we are facing, there is hope, especially in the times that we’re living in now

LISTEN TO “ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE” BELOW

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

In an exclusive interview, Pastor McCoy and Erica share their first-ever meeting and what it’s like to step out on faith.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW BELOW

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Ink Master’ Producer Truly Original Strikes First-Look Deal With Newly Teamed Jim Biederman & Jodi Lennon

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Biederman, who produced Kids in the Hall and Jodi Lennon, who produced At Home with Amy Sedaris, are teaming up and have struck a first-look deal with Truly Original. It comes after the pair worked with the Banijay-owned production company on The CW’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?. Biederman was showrunner and exec producer and Lennon was co-exec producer and writer. The deal will help Truly Original, which also makes a number of The Real Housewives shows, move further into comedic unscripted series in the narrative, sketch, variety and game show genres. The pair will work with Head of...
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

154
Followers
725
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy