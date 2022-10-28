Man visits grandparents two years after a serious accident and their reaction will melt your heart

We hold our material possessions close to our hearts especially if they have an emotional sentiment attached to them. In a world where minimalism is becoming increasingly popular, there are still things that we will never get rid of and for this mother, it is her collection of CDs. In a viral TikTok video posted by Hayden Begley, she explains her mother's attachment to her CDs. She starts the video by showing a long table filled with old records and says, "This is my family's collection of CDs. We don't even have a CD player BTW."

She starts saying, "And what I am trying to make them understand-" when she is cut off by her mother who loudly declares that she doesn't care what her daughter has to say. The mother added, "I'm keeping the CDs. I got rid of my albums and they came back. I'm not letting this," suggesting that she got rid of her albums and they are back in trend now and maybe the CDs will too.

The daughter replies, "Okay, but here's the thing is that if you like a song on here I could play it faster than you'd be able to open this." The mother replies by saying, "No remember the songs I like, I like seeing them and go, 'Oh I like Oingo Boingo. I like Anita Baker. I wanna hear her. I won't remember that she's even alive.' "

The video correctly portrays that the physical form of music in the form of CDs and records is a different experience than just doing a quick search on your music app. Many TikTok users said that they should keep the CDs as they are priceless to which Hayden replied, "Just to be clear: I only wanted to get rid SOME of the CDs. There were over two hundred (I’m not joking) and they DONT HAVE A CD PLAYER."

Most people said that Hayden's mother is not doing anything wrong in keeping her collection. One user said, "If they're not yours, no need to do anything. I'm with Mom." Another commented, "You will never understand what it was like going to a record store and buying it." A third user chimed in, "Sony makes a 200 disc player. Just get one of those. They’re not that big. And all CDs would be stored and playable. Done."

The comments reveal that majority of the people who have these physical forms of albums and songs keep them even though they don't have a CD player. A user noted, "Keep them. Not all albums are on streaming services. Cover art, liner notes, etc.)" Another emphasized the fact that not all albums are available in digital forms by commenting, "The fact that people are collecting cassette tapes now, it’s worth holding on. Also, several CDs I own aren’t on digital platforms currently, sadly."

The video was also reposted on Twitter by Bead Esposito and has gathered over 175k likes with thousands of comments. A person tweeted , "CDs are going to come back. Paying for streaming is getting annoying, playlists aren’t great and now there are more ads." Another added , "I do not understand the disrespect today's generation has towards physical media. It lasts forever and I love being able to revisit things I had as a kid," while posting their own collection of CDs.

It isn't clear if CDs are ever going to come back, however, they do hold a sentimental value for people who own them. It is a great piece of history and the most authentic form of music that dates back decades.

Trigger Warning: This article contains instances of gun violence that some readers may find disturbing.

In a tragic school shooting, a 19-year-old wielded an AR-15-style rifle and shot at students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis-based Jean Kuczka, a mother of five children and grandmother of six, tragically lost her life on Monday when the shooter barged into her classroom and started shooting. A friend's granddaughter who was present in Jean's classroom during the shooting shared that Jean was protecting her students and assisting them in escaping through a window when she was killed.

"One student turned to me and said, 'They shot Ms. Kuczka,' as parents scrambled to get the kids out of the school," Kristie Faulstich told CNN while describing how Jean stood between the shooter and the students. Alexis Allen-Brown said she was not shocked to learn that one of her favorite high school teachers died while attempting to save her students. “When I found out, the first thing I could think about was … that’s how much she cared about the students,” Allen-Brown said. “She was going to save those babies.”

Abbey Kuczka, Jean's 27-year-old daughter, tells PEOPLE that the 61-year-old loved her family and her students. She was a devoted and loving educator who would go above and beyond for her students. "My mom gave respect to everyone, and I think that's what made her stand out because she respected every single student she had and students felt that, so they also respected her," Abbey shared.

Allen-Brown agrees, adding, “She was kindhearted. She was sweet. She always made you laugh even when you weren’t trying to laugh,” she said. “She made you feel real, inside the class and out. She made you feel human. And she was just so sweet.”

Abbey was also aware of the close relationships Jean had developed over the course of her long career as a teacher with her staff and students. Prior to the start of each new school year, Abbey would assist her mother in decorating her classroom. "If we would see her former students or I would go up to her school, they would just go on and on about how much they loved my mom. The vibe I got from her classroom was that it's a safe environment that people can feel comfortable in," Abbey said.

Abbey is thankful for the trips she used to take with her mother. They didn't know it at the time, but this past Sunday was their last trip together, visiting Tower Rock on the Mississippi River. "We ended up sitting in traffic for two hours, and it's crazy down there because no one is directing traffic, but it was like a Godsend, like God said, 'You need this time to sit in traffic with your mom,'" Abbey said.

In addition to her students and her family, Jean had many other interests throughout her life of 61 years. After one of her sons was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age 10, she took part in JDRF's Ride to Cure Diabetes every year to raise money for research into a cure. Jean planned to travel to Amelia Island in December to take part in the bike ride after raising money for it during a trivia night in September.

According to Abbey, Jean's children inherited Abbey's passion for sports. The Kuczka family took yearly vacations together, and the devoted mother had close relationships with each of her kids. The family always travels to Pompano Beach, Florida over Christmas to spend a few days escaping the bitter Missouri winter. Abbey explains, "That was one of my mom's favorite places to go."

Any donations made in Jean's honor should be sent to the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes page, per the Kuczka family's requests to well-wishers.

Emma Thompson shared an emotional moment with BBC's The One Show listeners after she was taken aback by a letter her late father wrote to the BBC that had been lost for many years. The father of the "Love Actually" actress, Eric Thompson, had a successful career, best known for presenting the 1960s "Play School" and narrating the children's program "The Magic Roundabout".



Emma was promoting her next movie, "Matilda: The Musical", on The One Show when hosts Zoe Ball and Jermaine Jenas presented her with a letter from her father requesting an audition with the BBC. Jenas reminded Emma that they told her they would be surprising her, continuing to reveal the beautiful surprise they had planned for the actress.

Jenas explained, Emma's father, just back from the war, asked for an audition with the BBC for a chance to work at the corporation in the letter. “There's this letter from your dad to the BBC. So he says he's just left the army and that he's been advised to write a letter to ask for an audition with the BBC. And I'll tell you what it says, so it says: 'I have no broadcasting experience apart from an audition in Birmingham some years ago, but I have had stage experience both amateur and repertory'.”

The letter also accompanied an audition report written by BBC producers as well as pictures of her father, Eric, when he was younger. Bell handed the letter and the attachments to a visibly shocked Emma and continued, “And the good news is, Emma, he did get an audition, three years later. The producers wrote a positive report on him, which you can have a look at now, so good, isn’t it? And you can see there, they noted that he had a ‘quiet charm and a twinkle and an obvious sense of humor.'”

Rereading the BBC story left Emma stunned and clearly overwhelmed by emotion, she took off her glasses and wiped away a tear. She said, holding out the black-and-white pictures of her loving father, “Check him out! He was a bit of alright wasn't he really!” She added, emotional and heart warmed by BBC's gesture, “My mother, who is 90, is watching this! Mum! I mean honestly, look!”

Before joining the Old Vic theater company in 1952, Eric was a trained actor who also wrote plays and directed productions. His adaptation of "The Magic Roundabout", from the original French version "Le Manege Enchante", gained him a lot of praise and led him to become very well-known. The French stop motion animation program's footage was used in the English version, which the BBC aired from 1965 and 1977 but with new scripts and characters.

Image Source: Getty Images/Robin Jones/Evening Standard

Eric passed away in 1982 at the age of 53 after a sudden heart attack. "They didn't have much money when I was little, so it was very hard for them," Thompson shared with the BAFTA Guru . She said the passing of her father had really affected her, "I grew up in an incredibly happy family, but it was damaged by this physical trauma."

"Family is the centre of everything for me," Thompson told The Guardian in 2010. "But family is about connection, not necessarily about blood ties. It's about extended family – and extending family."

Teachers must find ways to prevent cheating, especially now that students have returned to school after being at home for years during the lockdowns. Professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, an engineering instructor at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City in the Philippines, was extremely worried about what to do to prevent cheating in her classroom, per NBC . Her students were about to have several engineering and computing exams on October 17 & 18. She stumbled across an extremely interesting idea as she was browsing Facebook.

Two days before the exams, she asked her students to create “anti-cheating hats.” The professor explained to the students that they will be putting on headwear to prevent them from looking at other students' papers. The students constructed their own devices out of recyclable materials including cardboard, egg cartons, and other items.



The BBC's interview with their teacher revealed that she had been searching for a "fun approach" to ensure "integrity and honesty" in her lectures. Mechanical engineering professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz of Bicol University College of Engineering claimed the concept had been "very effective." Professor Mandane-Ortiz stated that her initial directive had been for students to create a "simple" paper design.

She remarked, “They accepted the challenge without any complaints,” adding that she was extremely impressed by the innovation her students displayed in creating the masks. These exams were their first in a classroom after taking online assessments for more than two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The students created amazingly creative hats. One of the students created a mask representing the popular show "Money Heist," while another student created one entirely out of egg crates. A student put tubes over his eyes to create tunnel vision. Many students went all out, with anime character getups, wigs and decorated boxes. But the one that took the cake was a student wearing a simple motorcycle helmet.

“I was quite nervous at first,” shared 21-year-old Marc Louise Pelaez, a student who wore a handmade hat during the exam. “Seeing the hats made by my classmates was hilarious. The mood inside the classroom changed from intense to exciting.” The student expressed that the hats served as a fun activity which made the stressful act of exams much more enjoyable. “I really enjoyed the activity, and I’m looking forward to our final exam in December,” he said.

Mandane-Ortiz described the strategy as "very effective," noting that several of her students finished their tests ahead of schedule and that no one had been caught plying their trade this year. She claimed to be reading about the implementation of a related concept by a university in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, in 2013. Following the posting of pictures of their hats on social media by her students, some of whom quickly raked up thousands of likes, the story was taken up by the media, just as it had been in Thailand. “I believe the students will never forget this. In the future, I am planning to try it again,” Mandane-Ortiz said.

They apparently also gave other schools and colleges around the nation the idea to push their own students to create anti-cheating headwear. Prof. Mandane-Ortiz claimed that this year's tutees did better because they were inspired to work harder on their studies by the demanding exam conditions. She went on to say that several of them completed their exams ahead of time and that no one was caught this year cheating. "I'm very proud of them. I'm very happy because they're very talented students. It's supposed to be that the exam is stressful and fearful, but they made it more funny and wonderful. That's why they excelled on our exam," she told Washington Post .

A YouTuber has been destigmatizing dwarfism with the help of his mother on TikTok. Peet Montzingo has dwarf parents and had a 75 percent chance of inheriting it from his parents. However, he grew up to be six feet tall and was taller than his family at just eight years old. He told In The Know, "Imagine you feel like the head of your household at 8 [years old]," per Yahoo News .

"In certain ways, it really was awesome because my older brother is athletic and I’m very artsy, so—the combo of us two—I’d always just get on his nerves, and he’d try and beat me up but he couldn’t," Montzingo said. He added that he learned to focus less on his family's peculiarities and more on teaching people around him over time. For example, in recent weeks, the artist, who went to Los Angeles as a member of the band 5 West, has been destigmatizing dwarfism by uploading humorous TikTok videos of himself and his mother, Vicki.

Among the many TikTok videos that have gone viral is one in which Montzingo makes trombone noises while his mother does errands. There are several other videos he made with his family that stigmatize dwarfism. Here are a few hilarious examples:

1.

Image Source: Peet Montzingo/TikTok

2.

Image Source: Peet Montzingo/TikTok

3.

Image Source: Peet Montzingo/Twitter

4.

Image Source: Peet Montzingo/TikTok

5.

Image Source: Peet Montzingo/TikTok

Distinctive and fashionable pumpkin carving ideas circulate online every year ahead of Halloween. But getting your pumpkin ready for a design might be a difficult procedure. A video by Babs Costello, also known as @brunchwithbabs on TikTok, showcases some brilliant advice for simple pumpkin carving. Costello is famous for offering excellent guidance on a variety of subjects, from coping with stress to cleaning. Her video on how to carve a pumpkin is no exception. Her video has blown up across the internet, with even actress Jennifer Garner trying the viral pumpkin hack.

While some skilled pumpkin carvers are adept at using kits, most of us may benefit from a few tricks. "🎃The Do’s and Don’ts of Pumpkin Carving 🎃 It is a treasured tradition in our family to carve jack-o-lanterns for Halloween. But with all the yuck and mess, sometimes my kids would quit the project before we even started. Babs’ Do’s and Don’ts for Pumpkin Carving saves the mess and speeds up carving with no mess and no fuss. Happy Halloween 🎃 XO Babs," she writes in the caption. To begin with, Costello advises carving from the bottom rather than the top to be practical and maintain the spooky look. She also asks viewers to try to sit and hold the pumpkin you'll be carving in their lap rather than performing the task at a table. "You will have a much steadier pumpkin to cut," she writes.

via GIPHY

The best bit of advice from Costello involves a common kitchen appliance, which no one has ever thought of using in this fashion. She uses a hand mixer to break up the seeds and that certainly saves up a lot of time. Actress Jennifer Garner even put this concept to the test and declared it to be a success, writing , "It's a win!"

To develop a design more effectively, Costello advises avoiding the commonplace black marker in favor of a red dry-erase one. However, she suggests the use of cookie cutters and a soft rubber mallet for easy carving if you're not comfortable with a knife or you want the kids to participate in this holiday tradition. You also don't need to hunt up any specific shapes.

Costello suggests rubbing Vaseline all over the pumpkin's cut surfaces, including the eyes, nose, mouth, and any other locations you've carved out, to provide the finishing touches. By doing so, the moisture will be trapped within and the pumpkin won't dry out before Halloween. Finally, the wise grandmother advises her audience to stuff the pumpkin with cinnamon or other fall-themed spices, for some beautiful fragrance to go along with your jack-o-lanterns! When you light it with a candle, it will smell beautiful and festive this way.

TikTok users were shocked at the revelations, commending Babs for the insightful advice ahead of Halloween. User Dukaroo commented , saying, "My God, Babs, you NEVER fail to impress and teach me something new, and inspiring." User Kerri Navarro commented , "God, I love you! I have been doing everything wrong the last 40-plus years of my life!!!" Another user Mr.Preston expressed that their fingers used to always hurt after carving, "Babs, you’re a genius! My fingernails always hurt after carving pumpkins!"

Instagram users went gaga over the trick too. User @thehappilyeva was amazed at the bottom carving hack, and commented , "Oh hello I was today years old when I realized I’ve been making the jack-o-lanterns upside down my entire life 😮😭" Another user, @maryorton, was so amazed she suggested a Nobel prize for Babs, commenting, "SOMEONE GIVE THIS WOMAN A NOBEL PRIZE. This is all groundbreaking information to me. I’ve been doing Halloween wrong my entire life."

Disney is winning praise across social media for its new short film, "Reflect," which features the studio's first plus-size protagonist and explores the challenges young people often face with body image. "Reflect," which is episode seven of season two in the "Short Circuit Experimental Films" series on Disney+, centers around a young ballet dancer named Bianca who "battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power." The narrative struck a chord with many online, who shared that they were moved to tears and reminded of their own childhood.



The film begins with Bianca happily and confidently practicing by herself in an empty dance studio before class starts and others walk into the room. However, her confidence visibly deflates when her peers with more conventionally accepted "dancer bodies" come into the rehearsal space. Her instructor's feedback of "tight tummy, long neck" proves to be the final straw as her confidence shatters and the mirror becomes a fractal monster engulfing Bianca in hundreds of reflections of herself. The girl eventually begins to let go of her insecurities about her body as she dances and moves forward with confidence and grace like the skilled dancer she is.

According to PEOPLE , the short was introduced by its director, Hillary Bradfield—a Disney Animation story artist who worked as a storyboard artist on "Avatar: The Way of Water"—by saying that it's all about body positivity. "I feel like I'm a very body-positive person in principle," she said in the series. "But when it's on a personal level it's a lot harder to be body positive. Setting the story from a dancer's perspective seemed just natural. It's part of the craft to be looking at your posture and checking things in the mirror, so it just seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself but she doesn't want to."



"When people watch the short, I hope they can feel more positively about themselves and how they look, and feel okay about the tough parts of the journey," she said. "Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to a good place and that just makes the good place that much more beautiful," Bradfield added. Disney fanatics of all ages have been raving about the short film online, sharing how they relate to the story. "This is very encouraging and I am glad Disney decided to include a 'plus-sized' heroine," @HeidiMalagisi1 tweeted . "16-year-old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for 'Reflect,'" @MeganPotter_ shared .

When it came time to put his accessory line out into the world, designer Travis Terry didn't have to look far for a face that would most authentically represent him and his work. His mom, Laverne Terry, was the obvious choice. It all started when the 23-year-old was a student at Clark Atlanta University, reports TODAY . Terry was getting ready for a spring break trip when he realized he didn’t have a bag to take with him. However, what the business major did have was a refund check from his student loans and an idea. "(Suddenly, I thought), 'I'm starting my own business, and I'm trying to create bags,'" he shared.

Terry worked at a local deli to save up enough to make his dream come true and soon saw his business, IEMBE—inspired by the phrase "in my bag"—take off as he started designing and manufacturing his own bags. "When you say the name, IEMBE, you’re saying those letters, I-M-B. And the meaning is really just trying to motivate and let other people know to be confident in themselves, get to the bag, which means get money, and just go in and grind and focus," he explained. Through it all, his biggest cheerleader was his mother Laverne who said she couldn't be prouder of her son.

"The neighborhood we came from, the kids that he grew around, a lot of them don't make it out," she said, noting that drugs and shootings take place in their neighborhood on a regular basis. Although Terry initially used his sister as his model, when she was unavailable for a photo shoot one day, he asked his mom instead. The shoot—inspired by rapper Cardi B—quickly went viral on social media platforms Laverne became an overnight sensation despite having no prior modeling experience. Since becoming the face of IEMBE, the 61-year-old has gained quite a following for her fierce modeling skills and even made it onto a billboard in Times Square.

"It's like the best time of my life. I'm 61 now. I've never been as happy in my life," she said. "Age is nothing but a number." Terry admitted that building his business with his mother by his side means a lot to him as he lost his dad shortly after graduating. "That was another reason why I wanted to do it, because I feel like I wanted to change the narrative of honoring your parents," he said. The sky's the limit for this mother-son duo and they're excited to see where the journey takes them. "It’s a pinch-me moment, but it’s kind of like, I need somebody else to pinch me, right?" the budding entrepreneur said.

The American Bar Association House of Delegates approved a very important resolution at its 2021 Midyear Meeting in an effort to assure "meaningful access to justice for all persons." The approved Resolution 101A urged all jurisdictions to permit a specially trained canine to accompany an anxious or traumatized individual who is testifying in court while also stressing the importance of ensuring these canines' welfare. Dozens of states across the United States already have programs that permit certified dogs to accompany victims and vulnerable witnesses in the courtroom.

In South Dakota, the law authorizes a court to allow "a child witness or a witness having a developmental disability to be accompanied by a certified therapeutic dog during the witness' testimony." Meanwhile, in New York, State Senator Pamela Helming sponsored a bill in February 2021 to amend the New York Judiciary Law to authorize a canine to accompany a vulnerable witness while they give testimony in the courtroom. Even in states where there are no explicit statutory laws about courtroom dogs , judges exercise their inherent power to determine whether to permit a canine to accompany a victim or vulnerable witness.

"Many victims in the Criminal Justice System do not have a 'trusted' individual to transfer the attachment to due to early experiences or recent events of the crime and that leads to a lack of disclosure and problems building trust... These dogs provide unconditional acceptance and love, and a sense of safety. Through the support they provide, dogs help to build rapport for many people who struggle to trust others," explained Dr. Elizabeth Spruin, a canine behaviorist and an investigative psychologist in the School of Psychology, Politics and Sociology at the Canterbury Christ Church University in England.

Spruin—who specializes in the use of dogs to support vulnerable victims of crimes and children with autism and emotional issues—pointed to the case of an eight-year-old girl and her two sisters who had been sexually abused by a relative. The young girl’s demeanor transformed when Spruin's facility dog Oliver was introduced into the interview room and she was able to open up and communicate in the canine's presence, the psychologist shared. Learning about Oliver also convinced the eight-year-old girl's two sisters to provide evidence in the case. Canine companionship "puts survivors and witnesses of crime, especially children, at ease to participate more comfortably, not only in legal proceedings but in forensic interviews and therapy sessions," explained New York State Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts, whose office is currently working with Juno, a two-year-old Labrador retriever that has supported at least a dozen crime victims.

"You can actually see the level of anxiety lessen to the point that conversation about these difficult experiences is possible," Ritts added, stressing that "this accommodation recognizes a crime victim's right to be treated with fairness and dignity." Michael Galantino, a special-victims prosecutor for 30 years and the executive director of the National Association of Prosecutor Coordinators, also supports having canines accompany both minor and adult vulnerable witnesses during in-court testimony. "The presence of a supportive dog at all stages of a criminal prosecution is extremely beneficial to the well-being of the victim and the pursuit of justice," Galantino said. "Young victims of sexual or physical abuse are already traumatized before they come into contact with the criminal justice system. Having a supportive dog near them for the forensic interview, trial preparation and testimony helps to reduce further trauma and facilitate communication."

Life throws several challenges along our way and it depends on us how we tackle them. Some lose their spirit while others use their entire strength to overcome them. The latter is true for Rubèn Nova Fernández, who was in a serious accident while riding his motorcycle that caused a major spinal injury. The former football player now has to use a wheelchair but is working as hard as he can to regain his strength.

In an emotional movement after his accident, Rubèn visited his grandparents for the first time after his accident. He posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I haven’t seen my grandparents for two and a half years, since before the accident. Despite all the pain I'm having I decided to go see them, it was definitely worth it." The video shows him entering a room and surprising his grandparents. They instantly have a big smile on their faces as soon as they see their beloved grandson. The grandmother hurries to hug Rubèn with tears in her eyes. The text inlay reveals that he "didn't let go" of her and embraced her lovingly. His grandfather also walks towards him teary-eyed and hugs him with all the love in the world. This beautiful video went viral and has been viewed over a million times. Even though his grandparents have difficulty walking due to old age, they got up quickly and forgot about all their pain upon seeing their grandson.

An Instagram user noted, "Oh yeah he got up quick! She didn't remember her pains when she got up either." Another said, "For God's sake! You got me emotional. Make the most of them while you have them. There is nothing cuter than grandparents. Beautiful moment!" A third user commented, "I'm not the one to cry! But this moved me, so good and you went to visit them."

"Ohhh what a nice reunion, enjoy a lot with them," said another.

According to archy sport , Rubèn did not give up on himself after the accident. He honed his skills so well that he was recruited by the National Parabadminton coach. In a GoFundMe campaign organized to get Rubèn a sports wheelchair, he actually began playing table tennis at the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo. He then moved on to Badminton and used sports as a powerful weapon to get his life together. According to Inside the Games , he made his debut in Spanish Para-Badminton International and secured a victory.

His Instagram account displays his strength as despite his disability he can be seen working out, walking his dog and living his life to the fullest. In one of his other popular videos , he can be seen lifting himself up in his wheelchair in a gym. The video that displays his strong spirit and personality has been viewed 15 million times. A user praised his strength by writing, "You're such an inspiration & have a never say die attitude to life." Another added, "You are truly a strong person you are fantastic very strong wonderful and thank you for the example you give us."

"Handsome boy and strong willpower!!! Bravo for him!!!" commented another.

Rubèn's spirit reflects that no matter what circumstances we come across in life, we can conquer them all with bravery and strength. He has been working on himself with immense love from his family and friends.