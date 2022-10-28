ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison mayor, local leaders encourage early voting

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmfRf_0iqTojfB00

MADISON, Wis. — City officials and other Madison leaders gathered Friday morning to urge people to vote early in order to avoid long lines and other unexpected events on Election Day.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined representatives from the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, and others outside the Madison Municipal Building to emphasize the importance of making sure voters’ voices are heard.

“You should vote early because it’s easy, you should vote early because it’s convenient, you should vote early because it’s secure, you should vote early because who knows what is going to happen between now and Election Day in your life that might keep you from going to the polls,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “Give yourself time. Get your vote counted. Vote early.”

The City of Madison has dozens of early voting locations, with dates and times varying by location.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about early voting in Madison, which starts Oct. 25

Voters can go to any early voting location in the city to vote in-person absentee, as opposed to Election Day, where they need to go to their designated polling place. Voters can also register at the polls when voting early, with the exception of the weekend before Election Day.

All in-person absentee voting will be conducted using the ExpressVote ballot marking machines, which city officials say help people who may have accessibility concerns vote more easily.

“We believe here in the City of Madison that it should be easy, it should be safe, it should be secure for every single eligible voter to cast their ballot,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said about the voting system.

When voting, a poll worker will help voters insert the ballot into the ExpressVote machine, which will mark the ballot based on the selections made on the touch screen. The poll worker will step back after helping insert the ballot to give the voter privacy while they mark their votes. When the voter has made all of their selections, the machine will return the ballot with the selections filled in. Voters will have the opportunity to make sure all of the selections are correct before putting the ballot into the absentee ballot envelope.

At the end of the day, the absentee ballots collected at each location are put into a courier bag with a tamper-evident seal. The absentee voting clerk and the courier both verify the number of absentee ballots inside the bag and the number on the seal. They will then document the unique serial number on the seal and the number of absentee ballots inside on a chain-of-custody form to ensure every absentee ballot is taken to the clerk’s office.

Absentee ballots remain sealed in their envelope and secured in the clerk’s office until being delivered to the voter’s polling places to be counted on Election Day. Under state law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until Election Day.

You can find a list of early voting locations in Madison here and find more voter information and resources on Channel 3000’s Elections page .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days

MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned. Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison as of this...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Gov. Evers responds to opponents’ agency-splitting plans; Updates on early voting

FTR: Gov. Evers sits down for one-on-one; discusses opponents’ agency-splitting plans, gap in white and Black test scores Following last week’s For the Record interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Gov. Evers sat down with Naomi Kowles to discuss his opponents’ plan to break up the Department of Natural Resources and target other state agencies for review. “I see no...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who has given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making hers the largest single private donation in the affiliate’s 55-year...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver speaks at UW about key issues ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, the founder of polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight held a public talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday evening about some of the key issues facing voters. During the roughly hour-long talk at Memorial Union, Nate Silver also explained how polling data helps provide insight into policy...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday. Whitewater’s former city manager, Cameron Clapper, left the position...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste. You can find what times to set out yard...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DAIS’ 24/7 text line helps 30+ users in first month

MADISON, Wis. — A month after Domestic Abuse Intervention Services launched its new 24/7 text line, more than 30 people have used the service, the organization’s executive director said Tuesday. DAIS launched the service at the end of September to provide those experiencing abuse another way to get help. During the pandemic, DAIS’ executive director Shannon Barry said, calls to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades

MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to receive funding for upgrades intended to pull in more tourism revenue. Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy