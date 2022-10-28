Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Peacock Releases ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Teaser Trailer
Reunited and it feels so good. Peacock released the official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated original series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, starring the 1999 Universal Pictures film’s original cast of Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Monica Calhoun, Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut. The reunion marks a conclusion to the popular franchise that spawned two films with the previous installment, The Best Man Holiday, released November 2013.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Fans react to Disney's first plus-size heroine in animated short "Reflect"
Disney has debuted its first plus-size female protagonist in a short film on Disney+. "Reflect" follows a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. The film started streaming on the platform Sept. 14, and is part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series. The film has garnered praise from social media users for encouraging body positivity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
The Shining Star Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting After 20 Years in New Horror Film
Shelley Duvall last appeared onscreen in the 2002 film Manna from Heaven Shelley Duvall is back. On Friday, Deadline reported that Duvall, now 73, is set to make her anticipated return to film for the first time in 20 years in the independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. In the first still image from the movie, Duvall is seen staring directly into the camera. The upcoming movie is from writer-director Scott Goldberg and stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace in addition to Duvall, who famously starred in Stanley...
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Jacob & Co.’s New Godfather-Inspired Tourbillon Watch Plays the Movie’s Theme Song
“I believe in America.” It’s the first line in The Godfather, the 1972 classic that jumpstarted a new genre in filmmaking: the gangster movie—although some would argue The Godfather is not about gangsters, but about family. Either way, the award-winning film (it took two Oscars and five Golden Globes), was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan. Fifty years later, just as there are now three Godfather movies in the archives, Jacob & Co. has introduced a third Godfather watch. It is the most complex version yet, loaded with references...
Ryan Coogler Wears Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman For ‘Wakanda Forever’
The director powerfully honored the late actor at the premiere of the "Black Panther" sequel.
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
Hollywood Comes Calling In ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ First Teaser
The anticipated drama The Best Man: Final Chapters has issued its first trailer. Based on the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the limited series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve, and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” expressed Lee in a press statement. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular — the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile...
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
AdWeek
Disney Introduces First Plus-Size Heroine in New Body Positivity Short
Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film. The short, Reflect, features Bianca, a ballet dancer, who battles her reflection and overcomes doubt and fear by harnessing her inner strength and power. The show short started streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 14 and is Episode 7...
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Migos' Takeoff, who helped change the sound of hip-hop, dead at 28
The group's rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the 'Migos Flow,' not only dramatically changed rap but pop music as well.
Gizmodo
Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie
Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.
What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?
It was nice knowing ya… You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to next month, some shows and movies on your Netflix account are departing the streaming service soon. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in November 2022: November 1 8 Mile/Netflix 8 Mile (2002) Aagey Se Right (2009) Aamir (2008) ABCD 2 (2015) ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) Are We There Yet? (2005) Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011) Barfi! (2012) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Chance Pe Dance (2010) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) Chup Chup Ke (2006) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) ...
