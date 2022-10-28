“I believe in America.” It’s the first line in The Godfather, the 1972 classic that jumpstarted a new genre in filmmaking: the gangster movie—although some would argue The Godfather is not about gangsters, but about family. Either way, the award-winning film (it took two Oscars and five Golden Globes), was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan. Fifty years later, just as there are now three Godfather movies in the archives, Jacob & Co. has introduced a third Godfather watch. It is the most complex version yet, loaded with references...

14 MINUTES AGO