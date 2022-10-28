ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are this week's 'ManningCast' guests? Bengals vs. Browns 'Monday Night Football' info

By Joe Harrington, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The Battle for Ohio moves to "Monday Night Football" as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on Halloween.

It is the second time since the start of the 2020 season where Ohio's two professional teams have met in primetime and the first since since Week 2 of 2020, when the two teams played on "Thursday Night Football," a 35-30 win for the Browns.

Each team enters the matchup with injury issues, as the Bengals are expected to be without reigning AFC Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase, while several Browns players, including star defensive back Denzel Ward, didn't practice this week.

The matchup comes as both teams seem to be going in different directions.

The Bengals, the AFC Champions in 2021, started 0-2, but climbed above .500 for the first time in 2022 after blasting the Atlanta Falcons 35-17 in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Browns have lose four straight games since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on "Thursday Night Football."

Ja'Marr Chase injury:Ja'Marr Chase's absence doesn't minimize challenge Bengals present to Browns

Cleveland Browns injury report:As injuries mount, Browns turn to tight end Harrison Bryant vs. Bengals

This is the third primetime game of the season for the Bengals already and the second for the Browns.

Here's what to know about the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Bengals and Browns.

What time is the 'Monday Night Football' kickoff between the Bengals and Browns?

The Bengals and the Browns will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

What channel is 'Monday Night Football' on between the Bengals and Browns?

"Monday Night Football" is on ESPN and ESPN2. The network is one of three with primetime games each week, including NBC ("Sunday Night Football") and Amazon Prime ("Thursday Night Football").

Is 'Monday Night Football' between the Bengals and Browns streaming?

Yes. The Bengals and Browns game will stream on any service that offers ESPN and ESPN 2 like Hulu Live and YoutubeTV. The game broadcasts will also be available on the ESPN+ app.

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning host 'ManningCast' during Bengals-Browns game

On ESPN2, legendary quarterbacks, and brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning will host the "ManningCast" where they talk about the "Monday Night Football" game with several guests during the show.

Who are the 'ManningCast' guests for Week 8 between Cincinnati and Cleveland?

Former president Barack Obama was a guest on the show in Week 7, so the 44th president is unlikely to be back this week.

But Boomer could be.

CBS football analyst Boomer Esiason said on his WFAN radio show in New York this week that he was invited on the show and while he couldn't confirm he would be on, he said he expected to be on the broadcast.

No other guests have officially been announced.

What channel has the actual 'Monday Night Football' broadcast and who are the announcers?

ESPN will air the traditional broadcast and has a new broadcast team this season in Joe Buck and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter while John Parry is the rules analysts.

Is the ESPN pregame show live from Cleveland?

ESPN's pregame show, "Monday Night Countdown," broadcasts on location for the network.

Here is the broadcast team for the pregame show:

  • Suzy Kolber (host)
  • Steve Young (analysts)
  • Adam Schefter (analysts)
  • Chris Mortensen (analysts)
  • Booger McFarland (analysts)
  • Alex Smith (analysts)
  • Robert Griffin III (analysts)
  • Larry Fitzgerald (analysts)

What is the weather forecast in Cleveland for 'Monday Night Football?'

The current Cleveland forecast calls for rain with a high of 64.

What is the Bengals vs. Browns point spread?

The Bengals are favored by 3.5 points and the over-under is 44.5.

When does Deshaun Watson return? Is it against the Bengals? No.

Had the initial Deshaun Watson suspension stood, the Browns quarterback would have made his debut in Week 7 after six games. But his suspension for violating the league's conduct policy related to the more than two-dozen sexual misconduct and assaults allegations was extended to 11 games.

The Browns will start Jacoby Brissett, as they have every game this season, against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals radio play-by-play information

Bengals games are locally broadcast on WLW, WCKY and WEBN. Here are the Bengals radio announcers:

  • Dan Hoard: Play-by-Play
  • Dave Lapham: Analysis
  • Pregame and postgame host: Wayne Box Miller

Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play information

Browns games are locally broadcast on WKNR. Here are the Browns radio announcers:

  • Jim Donovan: Play-by-Play
  • Nathan Zegura: Analysis

