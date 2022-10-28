ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County Courthouse to be illuminated green in support of local veterans

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Courthouse will soon be illuminated green to show support for local veterans.

“Operation Green Light” is a national initiative by the National Association of Counties to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges they face.

By shining a green light, it lets them know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

The local lighting event will kick off at 4 p.m. on November 7. It will include the posting of colors by the Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard and will be followed by a keynote speech from retired Colonel Brian Newberry.

There will be a chance for children to meet the Spokane Indians mascot “KC” the KC-135 tanker. The Spokane Mobile Vet Center along with the Spokane County Regional Veterans Services Center will also be on site.

The ceremony will take place on the courthouse lawn and the illumination will continue through November 13.

