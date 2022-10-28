ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeastern volleyball crowned 1A regional champions for 2022

By Rudy Kemppainen
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
After completing their regular season with a 30-5 record, the Southeastern Lady Suns were widely considered to be favored to successfully defend their standing as 1A regional champions. They were successful in doing that, capping off that effort with a resounding victory over Monmouth United on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Being #1 seed in the regional, plus being defending champions, will put a target on the backs of any team. But the Lady Suns opened their defense of the title on Wednesday night, Oct. 26th, at the Monmouth regional, taking on their perennial rival, the West Prairie Lady Cyclones.

Southeastern defeats West Prairie (25-10, 25-11)

As expected, opening night became the Abigail Shaffer/Amanda Stephens Show for the Lady Suns. Their season long dominance of the court was clearly visible in the effort.

Here are the match statistics that bear this out. Amanda Stephens (19 kills) led the scoring parade. Abigail Shaffer dished out 23 assists. Defense was paced by Savannah Ramsey, coming up with 12 digs.

Southeastern defeats Monmouth United (25-16, 25-6)

Thursday night’s performance included a more diverse array of stars for the Lady Suns, with Amanda Stephens offering contributions on the setter role as well. While Monmouth United did show a bit of opposition in the first set, they had to bow to the inevitable as Southeastern turned on their power game.

Here are the match statistics for capturing the regional trophy. Abbey McMillen stepped into the limelight for the night with a multifaceted performance registering 14 kills, 2 service aces, and 11 digs. Others on the night’s leaderboard included Amanda Stephens (10 kills, 9 assists), Abigail Shaffer (15 assists, 2 aces), and Savannah Ramsey (12 digs).

McDonough County Voice

