Levelland, TX

2nd Levelland animal control officer involved in Oct. 13 crash dies

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Jon Corder, a Levelland animal control officer who was seriously injured in an on-duty car crash Oct. 13 that also claimed the life of his partner Crystal Goforth, has died. He was 41.

"We are heartsick to inform you of the passing of Animal Control Officer Jon Corder," the Levelland Police Department announced on social media Friday morning. "We ask that you keep the Corder and Goforth families, and the City family, in your prayers as we face the difficult days ahead."

Corder was critically injured in the crash while responding to a call for service that took he and Goforth north of Levelland on U.S. Highway 385 on Oct. 13. Corder was taken by AeroCare to University Medical Center in Lubbock with critical injuries. Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, Goforth and Corder were parked on the northbound improved shoulder of U.S. 385 in a 2016 Ford F150 pickup truck. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Adrian Lozano of Sundown, drifted onto the shoulder while traveling northbound on U.S. 385, striking the Ford pickup truck from the rear, according to DPS.

Corder's family made the decision to remove him from life support after two weeks at UMC, according to reporting from KLVT . Corder was an organ donor, and UMC facilitated an honor walk Thursday evening for his family and friends, City of Levelland staff, police and fire personnel, KLVT reported.

Corder had worked in animal control since March 2021, and, along with Goforth, had been instrumental in increasing visibility and marketability of Levelland's shelter animals, according to the city.

“This isn’t an easy job, but he’s got a heart for this type of work,” Capt. Tammie McDonald said earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2nd Levelland animal control officer involved in Oct. 13 crash dies

