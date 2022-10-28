Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona taking on the Phoenix Suns, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out (concussion protocols).

According to Will Guillory of The Athletic , Ingram will be out for at least the next three games.

Guillory on Thursday: "Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones went thru part of today's practice. They'll be questionable for tomorrow's game. Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on the upcoming west coast trip. He'll be out for at least the next three games."

Ingram is currently averaging 22.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest in the three games that he has played.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 3-1 record in their first four games.

Their only loss came in overtime against the Utah Jazz.

This game will be a rematch of the first-round matchup during the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the two teams.

The Suns won the series in six games, but the Pelicans put up a good fight.

Ingram has become one of the best players in the NBA with the Pelicans.

He was the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke and played his first three seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This will be his fourth season playing with New Orleans, and in 181 regular season games with the franchise, he has averages of 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.