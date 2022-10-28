Read full article on original website
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
City of Moscow closes part of Paradise Path to add lighting
MOSCOW - On Oct. 24 the city of Moscow closed a portion of Paradise Path between Highway 95 at Identity apartments and Styner Avenue for construction in phase two of the Paradise Pathway Lighting Project. Phase two of the project includes adding bollards and overhead lighting to increase nighttime visibility...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens
A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Nez Perce Tribal Police Visits Lapwai Elementary School to Talk Red Ribbon Week, Staying Safe this Halloween
LAPWAI - Earlier this week, members of the Nez Perce Tribal Police stopped by Lapwai Elementary School's third grade class to speak with the children about Red Ribbon Week and staying safe this Halloween. Red Ribbon Week, which is celebrated annually October 23-31, is the nation’s oldest and largest drug...
Crash in Stites reveals teen runaway, stolen car
On October 29, 2022, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Officials said one of the people involved in the crash was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from...
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
Sacramento State secures narrow win over Vandals
SACRAMENTO - A last-minute touchdown from the No. 2 Sacramento State University football team (8-0, 5-0) secured their win over the No. 14 University of Idaho Vandals (5-3, 4-1) at the Hornet stadium Saturday night. The Hornets stacked up 299 yards rushing and led 24-7 with 7:40 left in the...
Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider
CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
McMorris Rodgers to Present Purple Heart, Other Medals to Clarkston Vietnam Vet on Friday
CLARKSTON - On Friday, October 28, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and an officer from the Army National Guard will present Clarkston Army Veteran Dennis McDonald long overdue medals for his service in Vietnam. The medals include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and others. Asotin County Emergency Manager Mark Janowski has...
City of Moscow Announces Fall Leaf Collection Dates
MOSCOW - As the leaves begin to fall, the City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep leaves and other debris out of the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater conveyance system. During the fall, the City of Moscow offers residents two options offered to assist with fall...
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Road Work to Impact Travel on Eagle Creek Road in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Work has begun to maintain and improve Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), significant weather events during the past several years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the roadway, limiting vehicle travel.
Counterfeit $100 Bill Passed at Asotin-Anatone School District Fundraiser Event
ASOTIN - The Asotin Police Department was recently notified of a counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin-Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. According to Asotin Chief of Police Monte Renzelman, due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected.
61-Year-Old Pullman Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Raping Girl for 10 Years
PULLMAN - The 61-year-old Pullman man who raped a girl for 10 years has been sentenced to life in prison. Douglas Martin was sentenced to the maximum by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday morning. Martin was also ordered to pay the victim 3,000 dollars in restitution. He will be eligible for parole in 13 years.
Nez Perce County to Test Accuracy of Election Equipment Before November Election
LEWISTON - A test to certify the accuracy of election equipment in Nez Perce County is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. On this day, the counting equipment that will be used in the General Election will be tested to ensure its accuracy. The test, which is scheduled for 11:00...
Pullman Couple Found Living with Over a Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 2:31 p.m., the Orofino Police Department received a report of a suspicious male that was said to be using bolt cutters in an attempt to enter a storage unit on the 1900 block of Odie Street in Orofino. According to a press...
