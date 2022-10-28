ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
LEWISTON, ID
City of Moscow closes part of Paradise Path to add lighting

MOSCOW - On Oct. 24 the city of Moscow closed a portion of Paradise Path between Highway 95 at Identity apartments and Styner Avenue for construction in phase two of the Paradise Pathway Lighting Project. Phase two of the project includes adding bollards and overhead lighting to increase nighttime visibility...
MOSCOW, ID
Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens

A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
MOSCOW, ID
Crash in Stites reveals teen runaway, stolen car

On October 29, 2022, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Officials said one of the people involved in the crash was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Sacramento State secures narrow win over Vandals

SACRAMENTO - A last-minute touchdown from the No. 2 Sacramento State University football team (8-0, 5-0) secured their win over the No. 14 University of Idaho Vandals (5-3, 4-1) at the Hornet stadium Saturday night. The Hornets stacked up 299 yards rushing and led 24-7 with 7:40 left in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider

CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
CLARKSTON, WA
City of Moscow Announces Fall Leaf Collection Dates

MOSCOW - As the leaves begin to fall, the City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep leaves and other debris out of the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater conveyance system. During the fall, the City of Moscow offers residents two options offered to assist with fall...
MOSCOW, ID
Counterfeit $100 Bill Passed at Asotin-Anatone School District Fundraiser Event

ASOTIN - The Asotin Police Department was recently notified of a counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin-Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. According to Asotin Chief of Police Monte Renzelman, due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected.
ASOTIN, WA
Pullman Couple Found Living with Over a Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty

PULLMAN - The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
Lewiston, ID
