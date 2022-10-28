Read full article on original website
purdue.edu
Purdue Veterinary Alumnus, Dr. Joe Klopfenstein, Honored as Mentor of the Year at AABP Conference
A major award for bovine practitioners was bestowed on Purdue Veterinary Medicine graduate Joe Klopfenstein (PU DVM ’83) during the 2022 American Association of Bovine Practitioners Annual Conference. Dr. Klopfenstein received the Mentor of the Year Award in a presentation conducted jointly by the AABP and the award sponsor, Merck Animal Health. The annual award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in educating, supporting and advancing the careers of future bovine veterinarians.
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
purdue.edu
PVM Honored with National Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award
For the third year in a row, the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine has received the national Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The award recognizes U.S. health colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a recipient of the award for 2022, the college will be featured, along with 61 other recipients, in the December 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood
When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
WLFI.com
Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
WLFI.com
LIVE STREAM Monday 10 a.m.: ISP plan to announce update in double homicide case
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have announced they will hold a press conference on Monday, October 31. The conference will start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on WLFI.com. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news...
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
readthereporter.com
“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years
CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
Carmel Police K-9 Jax receives donation of body armor
CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel Police Department K-9 has been added to the list of Indiana police dogs that have been offered extra protection through body armor donations from a national nonprofit company. K-9 Jax is the latest police dog to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest donated by...
WLFI.com
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
californiaexaminer.net
Delphi Murders Cause Of Death: Who Killed The Delphi Girls?
Police released an update to the case five years after the deaths of two Indiana girls who were killed while taking a walk in the woods on a sunny February day. On the afternoon of February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, left for a stroll along the Delphi Historic Trails, but they never made it back to the designated pickup location.
Delphi community hopes arrest brings closure after nearly 6 year nightmare
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of an arrest made in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German spread around the small town like wildfire. “I literally just found out like five minutes ago,” Lisa Bridwell said. “It’s about time.” Many residents told FOX59 hearing of an arrest brought forth a mix of […]
Not a 'kid' or 'adult,' Natalia was 24
Natalia Barnett’s Ukrainian birth certificate said she was 7 when Michael and Kristine adopted her, but the Barnetts soon began to suspect she was much older than they initially thought. Court records show a doctor from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis estimated that she was about 8 when...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
