For the third year in a row, the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine has received the national Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The award recognizes U.S. health colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a recipient of the award for 2022, the college will be featured, along with 61 other recipients, in the December 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

2 DAYS AGO