purdue.edu

Purdue Veterinary Alumnus, Dr. Joe Klopfenstein, Honored as Mentor of the Year at AABP Conference

A major award for bovine practitioners was bestowed on Purdue Veterinary Medicine graduate Joe Klopfenstein (PU DVM ’83) during the 2022 American Association of Bovine Practitioners Annual Conference. Dr. Klopfenstein received the Mentor of the Year Award in a presentation conducted jointly by the AABP and the award sponsor, Merck Animal Health. The annual award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in educating, supporting and advancing the careers of future bovine veterinarians.
Current Publishing

IU Health Fishers to break ground next week

IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
purdue.edu

PVM Honored with National Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award

For the third year in a row, the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine has received the national Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The award recognizes U.S. health colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a recipient of the award for 2022, the college will be featured, along with 61 other recipients, in the December 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Outsider.com

Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood

When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
WLFI.com

Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
readthereporter.com

“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years

CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris

EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
WTHR

Carmel Police K-9 Jax receives donation of body armor

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel Police Department K-9 has been added to the list of Indiana police dogs that have been offered extra protection through body armor donations from a national nonprofit company. K-9 Jax is the latest police dog to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest donated by...
WLFI.com

Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
californiaexaminer.net

Delphi Murders Cause Of Death: Who Killed The Delphi Girls?

Police released an update to the case five years after the deaths of two Indiana girls who were killed while taking a walk in the woods on a sunny February day. On the afternoon of February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, left for a stroll along the Delphi Historic Trails, but they never made it back to the designated pickup location.
The Exponent

Not a 'kid' or 'adult,' Natalia was 24

Natalia Barnett’s Ukrainian birth certificate said she was 7 when Michael and Kristine adopted her, but the Barnetts soon began to suspect she was much older than they initially thought. Court records show a doctor from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis estimated that she was about 8 when...
FOX59

Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
Current Publishing

Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County

For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
