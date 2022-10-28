ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopSugar

Waiting to Have My Abortion Was the Worst Part

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. It was 2014, and I was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
EverydayHealth.com

What It’s Like Working as an Abortion Doula

While the term “abortion doula” may not be widely known, these care workers have been around for a long time. Simply put, abortion doulas offer various forms of support to people as they go through the process of ending a pregnancy. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, figuring out how to obtain an abortion has become harder in some parts of the country, which could make the role of abortion doulas more valuable than ever — but also riskier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
POPSUGAR

I Wish I'd Known That I Didn't Have to Go Through My Abortion Alone

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay contains...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

US requests for overseas abortion pills surges: study

Requests by Americans for abortion pills from outside the United States have surged since the US Supreme Court's explosive decision last summer to overturn the nationwide right to the procedure, according to a study published Tuesday. Another study, also published Tuesday in the journal JAMA, looked at the average travel time for women to reach an abortion clinic in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
POPSUGAR

I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
Medical News Today

What to know about Buteyko breathing

The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
PopSugar

I Never Thought I'd Need an Abortion — Until I Did

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I'd been pro-choice for pretty much...
VIRGINIA STATE
POPSUGAR

You Don't Have to Carry the Weight of Your Abortion Alone

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I had just gotten to college....
NEW MEXICO STATE
POPSUGAR

How Ectopic Pregnancy Got Drawn Into the Abortion Debate

At 3 a.m. on June 23, Kathryn Sanders went to the ER in Missoula, MT, worried about the sharp pain she was experiencing on her right side. "I was cramping and was definitely in pain, similar to period cramps," she says. At the hospital, she was given a pregnancy test, which was positive, then an ultrasound. "During the ultrasound, the doctor came in and told me, basically in one breath: 'You're pregnant, it's ectopic, it's dangerous, it's not viable, we need to operate.'" By 7 a.m., Sanders was having surgery to remove the ectopic pregnancy and her right fallopian tube.
MISSOULA, MT
Scary Mommy

