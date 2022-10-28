Read full article on original website
Online requests for abortion pills soar after Roe vs. Wade reversal, study says
Online requests for mail-order abortion pills surged after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, according to a new study that found more women are turning to the Internet to self-manage abortion.
PopSugar
Waiting to Have My Abortion Was the Worst Part
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. It was 2014, and I was...
EverydayHealth.com
What It’s Like Working as an Abortion Doula
While the term “abortion doula” may not be widely known, these care workers have been around for a long time. Simply put, abortion doulas offer various forms of support to people as they go through the process of ending a pregnancy. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, figuring out how to obtain an abortion has become harder in some parts of the country, which could make the role of abortion doulas more valuable than ever — but also riskier.
I Work in Reproductive Justice, Yet I Didn't Know How to Navigate My Own Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I've always had a weird experience...
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
I Wish I'd Known That I Didn't Have to Go Through My Abortion Alone
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay contains...
US requests for overseas abortion pills surges: study
Requests by Americans for abortion pills from outside the United States have surged since the US Supreme Court's explosive decision last summer to overturn the nationwide right to the procedure, according to a study published Tuesday. Another study, also published Tuesday in the journal JAMA, looked at the average travel time for women to reach an abortion clinic in the United States.
I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
An Abortion Should Be My Choice With My Doctor — and No One Else
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 30. My husband and...
At 18 weeks pregnant, she faced an immense decision with just days to make it
About halfway into her pregnancy, Karla found out her fetus had a severe genetic anomaly. As she grappled with an uncertain prognosis, she was up against North Carolina's 20-week abortion limit.
I Work in Abortion Rights, and I Still Feel Awkward Sharing My Story
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22 or 23 when...
PopSugar
I Never Thought I'd Need an Abortion — Until I Did
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I'd been pro-choice for pretty much...
You Don't Have to Carry the Weight of Your Abortion Alone
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I had just gotten to college....
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
Tennessee abortion ban would not apply to unused IVF embryos, AG says
Tennessee's abortion ban does not apply to embryos created outside a womb, according to a new opinion released by Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. The news likely brings peace of mind to families seeking fertility treatments and related health care. The act "does not apply to a human embryo before it...
How Ectopic Pregnancy Got Drawn Into the Abortion Debate
At 3 a.m. on June 23, Kathryn Sanders went to the ER in Missoula, MT, worried about the sharp pain she was experiencing on her right side. "I was cramping and was definitely in pain, similar to period cramps," she says. At the hospital, she was given a pregnancy test, which was positive, then an ultrasound. "During the ultrasound, the doctor came in and told me, basically in one breath: 'You're pregnant, it's ectopic, it's dangerous, it's not viable, we need to operate.'" By 7 a.m., Sanders was having surgery to remove the ectopic pregnancy and her right fallopian tube.
